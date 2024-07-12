The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion at the Akiogun/Market Road Junction towards Admiralty Circle from Monday, July 15th to Thursday, July 25th, 2024, due to construction on Oniru Road.

The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation shared this update on Friday via their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

They stated that the diversion is necessary for rehabilitation works on the asphalt pavement by the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

“In light of the ongoing construction of Oniru Road to Admiralty Circle, the Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted at Akiogun/Market Road Junction inward Admiralty Circle from Monday, 15th July to Thursday, 25th July, 2024,” the statement read in part.

The statement also noted that the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, assured the public that State Traffic Management Personnel will be on site to manage traffic flow and minimize inconvenience.

He mentioned that the diversion plan is weather-dependent, and prolonged rainfall could extend the duration of the traffic diversion.

Alternative routes for Oniru Road traffic diversion

In light of the traffic diversion for asphalt pavement rehabilitation on Oniru Road, the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation recommends that motorists use the following alternative routes:

Scene 1: Motorists traveling to Akiogun/Market Road from Lekki First Junction along the Lekki/Epe Expressway are advised to take Maruwa Junction. From there, they should proceed to Remi Olowude Street and then connect to T.F Kuboye Street, which will lead them to Akiogun/Market Street, allowing them to continue their journeys smoothly.

Scene 2: Motorists traveling to the Lekki-Epe Expressway from Akiogun/Market Road should utilize T.F Kuboye Street. They can then link up with Remi Olowude Street near the Pinnacle Station, which will connect them to the Lekki/Epe Corridor, enabling them to reach their intended destinations efficiently.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had earlier announced an upcoming complete closure of the stretch from Osborne Foreshore Estate Phase 1 to the Adeniji ramp from midnight on Saturday, July 13, to 5 am on Monday, July 15, 2024, to allow the Federal Ministry of Works to lay asphalt on the section.

During this period, motorists are advised to use alternative routes. Motorists from Alexander/Glover are directed to use Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Avenue towards Ikoyi to connect with Obalende/Ring Road and access the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

Those from Victoria Island are advised to proceed via Falomo Roundabout to link Awolowo Road for access to the Third Mainland Bridge or take Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue to Mekunwen Bridge, then proceed to CMS/Apongbon Bridge towards Eko Bridge and Funsho Williams Avenue.