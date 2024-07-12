Nairametrics, the leading financial advocacy platform in Nigeria is set to host its eagerly awaited Quarterly Macro-Economic Outlook webinar.

This virtual event will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am via Zoom.

The theme for the Quarter 3 Macro-Economic Outlook is “Renewed Hope or Reality Check? Identifying Opportunities in a Volatile Economy.”

This theme stems from President Tinubu’s campaign slogan “Renewed Hope” and will centre around the economic landscape and performance of his administration since his ascension to office.

The discussions will focus on the economic realities following significant reforms such as the floating exchange rate regime and the removal of petroleum subsidies.

Additionally, the webinar aims to evaluate the administration’s performance over the past year, providing an in-depth analysis of the successes and challenges encountered.

The webinar will delve into Nigeria’s unique economic landscape, exploring the significant potential alongside substantial challenges faced by the country. The discussion aims to provide a nuanced understanding of the present economic environment, highlighting both the prospects for growth and the hurdles to overcome.

Profile of Panelists

Muda Yusuf : The immediate past Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Yusuf is an esteemed economist with a wealth of experience in national economic discourse. He is the Founder/CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), an NGO dedicated to free enterprise and private sector development. Dr. Yusuf holds advanced degrees in Economics and Business Administration and has a notable track record in public policy advocacy.

: The immediate past Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Yusuf is an esteemed economist with a wealth of experience in national economic discourse. He is the Founder/CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), an NGO dedicated to free enterprise and private sector development. Dr. Yusuf holds advanced degrees in Economics and Business Administration and has a notable track record in public policy advocacy. Hauwa Mustapha : A thought leader and Senior Research Officer with the Nigerian Labour Congress, Hauwa Mustapha has extensive experience in community development and socio-economic research. She has contributed to numerous publications and served on several high-profile committees, including the Vision 2020 presidential committee. Her areas of expertise include trade policy, labour and employment, and gender and inclusion.

: A thought leader and Senior Research Officer with the Nigerian Labour Congress, Hauwa Mustapha has extensive experience in community development and socio-economic research. She has contributed to numerous publications and served on several high-profile committees, including the Vision 2020 presidential committee. Her areas of expertise include trade policy, labour and employment, and gender and inclusion. Abdulrauf Aliyu : A development economist and public financial management specialist, Abdulrauf Aliyu is the co-founder and senior partner at Fringe Insight LLP. He has worked on various economic reform projects and leads executive training programs on tax policy across Africa. Aliyu is also a non-executive director at a microfinance bank and a columnist for prominent Nigerian newspapers.

: A development economist and public financial management specialist, Abdulrauf Aliyu is the co-founder and senior partner at Fringe Insight LLP. He has worked on various economic reform projects and leads executive training programs on tax policy across Africa. Aliyu is also a non-executive director at a microfinance bank and a columnist for prominent Nigerian newspapers. Mercy Bello Abu : A Consultant and Clarity Mindset Strategist, Dr. Abu is known for her work in entrepreneurship, leadership, and capacity development. She has held significant roles in various organizations, including the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce and the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association. Dr. Abu is the Founder and CEO of the Institute of Entrepreneurship Clarity and Mentorship and has received several awards for her contributions to entrepreneurship and leadership.

: A Consultant and Clarity Mindset Strategist, Dr. Abu is known for her work in entrepreneurship, leadership, and capacity development. She has held significant roles in various organizations, including the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce and the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association. Dr. Abu is the Founder and CEO of the Institute of Entrepreneurship Clarity and Mentorship and has received several awards for her contributions to entrepreneurship and leadership. Olusesgun Zaccheaus: A partner and lead for Strategy& in West Africa at PwC, Zaccheaus brings over 15 years of experience in advising clients across financial services, telecommunications, consumer markets, and the public sector.

A partner and lead for Strategy& in West Africa at PwC, Zaccheaus brings over 15 years of experience in advising clients across financial services, telecommunications, consumer markets, and the public sector. Professor Olarewaju F. Ogunlana : Acting Head of the Department of Economics at Lagos State University, Professor Ogunlana is a seasoned academic with over 45 publications. His research focuses on development economics and corruption studies.

: Acting Head of the Department of Economics at Lagos State University, Professor Ogunlana is a seasoned academic with over 45 publications. His research focuses on development economics and corruption studies. Tope Fasua : A Nigerian entrepreneur, economist, politician, and writer, Tope Fasua is the special adviser to the Nigerian president on economic affairs. He is the founder and CEO of Global Analytics Consulting Limited. Fasua holds a Ph.D. in public policy and administration and has attended various executive programs at prestigious institutions.

: A Nigerian entrepreneur, economist, politician, and writer, Tope Fasua is the special adviser to the Nigerian president on economic affairs. He is the founder and CEO of Global Analytics Consulting Limited. Fasua holds a Ph.D. in public policy and administration and has attended various executive programs at prestigious institutions. Olusegun Omisakin: An experienced economic strategist, Dr. Omisakin is the Chief Economist and Director of Research and Development at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). With 18 years of expertise, he has overseen over 600 research projects, aligning strategies with government plans and fostering collaborations between the public and private sectors.