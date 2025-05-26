The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to continuous collaboration with Nairametrics to foster inclusive investment in Nigeria.

The goal, according to the Commission, is to build a transparent and data-driven investment ecosystem where both investors and citizens are well-informed and empowered.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of NIPC, Aisha Rimi, who was represented by a Director at the Commission, Oladipo Baruwa, at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards 2025 held on Friday at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

“Access to information is a vital enabler of inclusive investment. We are proud of our collaboration with Nairametrics to promote voluntary disclosures by publishing investment signals, timely updates, investors’ intentions, project announcements, and milestone activities,” Baruwa said on behalf of Rimi. “This joint effort is helping to build a transparent and data-driven investment ecosystem where both investors and the citizens are informed and empowered,” she added.

NIPC commends SEC for market-driven reforms

Baruwa also emphasized that inclusive investment requires strong actions from both regulators and other critical stakeholders. He commended the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), led by its Director-General, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, for championing reforms that promote market inclusivity.

“Promoting inclusive investment requires not only strategic vision but also bold and complementary actions from all our regulatory institutions. In this regard, I must commend the Securities and Exchange Commission for its leadership in driving market reforms that support broader inclusion,” he stated.

In his remarks, the SEC Director-General expressed appreciation for Nairametrics’ initiative in organizing the event and lauded its focus on honoring exceptional brands and individuals within Nigeria’s financial sector.

“On behalf of the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria, I extend our deepest appreciation to Nairametrics for organizing this important gathering, focused on the truly important theme: the capital market as a catalyst for addressing climate transformation. In an era of accelerated technological, economic, and geopolitical transformation, financial markets serve as mechanisms for capital allocation, agents of national development, regional integration, and global competitiveness,” Agama said.

What You Should Know

The 2025 edition marks the inaugural Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards, an event created to recognize and celebrate outstanding participants in Nigeria’s capital market. The awards spotlight those who have bolstered investor confidence, enhanced market efficiency, and contributed significantly to the deepening of the financial ecosystem.

Companies were recognized for delivering strong returns to shareholders, demonstrating solid financial performance, profitability, and exceptional value creation. Awards were also presented for notable mergers and acquisitions, with criteria including financial impact, stakeholder value, and execution efficiency.

In line with Nairametrics’ data-centric approach, all nominees were selected based on objective, data-driven metrics.

Awardees at the event include: Femi Otedola, who won the ‘Activist Investor and Market Maker of the Year’; renowned economist and Nigeria’s first Professor of Capital Market Studies, Uche Uwaleke, who won the Special Academic Excellence Award; among others.