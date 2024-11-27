Nairametrics is set to host its quarterly macro-economic outlook webinar, which provides key insights into Nigeria’s economic trajectory for 2025.

The virtual event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM (WAT) via Zoom.

The theme for the quarter 4 macroeconomic outlook webinar is Nigeria’s Economic Outlook 2025.

Its main focus is on; Exchange Rates, Interest Rates, Economic Growth, and Geopolitics.

The theme highlights key economic challenges Nigeria is likely to face in the coming year, such as exchange rate changes, interest rate trends, economic growth projections, and the impact of global politics. Panelists will discuss these challenges and the policies needed to tackle them.

This webinar will offer insights into how exchange rate fluctuations and interest rate policies will affect Nigeria’s economic growth. It will also discuss the geopolitical situation and its impact on Nigeria’s economy.

Participants will also have the opportunity to hear from experts on strategies to foster sustainable growth and stability amidst these challenges.

To register and attend the webinar, click:www.nairametrics.com

The webinar will be hosted by Mr. Ugodre Obi-Chukwu – Founder/CEO, of Nairametrics.

Ugodre is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria with over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, treasury, financial management, corporate strategy, marketing and corporate governance. Ugodre has vast experience in the acquisition and subsequent turnaround of privatized government enterprises.

With hundreds of articles flowing from his financial expertise, Ugodre has a special interest in personal finance, investing, and financial analysis.

Panelist Profile:

Prof Jeremy Ghez

Professor of Economics and International Affairs at HEC Paris

Jeremy is a renowned professor at HEC Paris, specializing in international economics, global trade, and economic policy. His academic and professional expertise in economics and international relations have made him a prominent figure in economic strategy and global governance. He has contributed extensively to various academic journals and frequently speaks at international policy forums, sharing insights into the evolving global economic landscape.

Dr. Bunmi Bajomo

Head, Group Corporate Banking & Chief Operating Officer CIB, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Bunmi is an accomplished banking professional with over two decades of experience in corporate banking. She holds a first-class degree in Economics and a PhD in Economics specializing in International Monetary Economics. She has held leadership roles across major financial institutions, including First Bank of Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC, and Citibank Nigeria.

Bunmi’s career spans corporate banking, trade finance, and credit management. She is an active community leader and economic analyst with a focus on fiscal policy and monetary economics.

Dr. Olusegun Omisakin

Chief Economist and Director of Research and Development, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG)

Olusegun is a seasoned economic strategist with over 18 years of experience in shaping economic policy and development strategies. As Chief Economist at NESG, he leads research initiatives and drives economic reform across Nigeria and Africa.

Olusegun has managed over 600 research projects, providing actionable insights that support national development and foster collaborations between government and private sector entities. He is widely regarded as a thought leader in economic growth and policy.

Mr. Egie Akpata

Chairman, Skymark Partners Limited

Egie Akpata is the founder and chairman of Skymark Partners Limited, an investment firm focused on securities trading, private debt, venture capital, and real estate.

With over 25 years of experience in real estate, investment banking, and consulting, Egie has led multi-billion-naira financing transactions. He has worked in top firms in Canada, the USA, and Nigeria, including Deutsche Bank and UBA Capital. He holds a BA in Accounting and Finance and an M.Sc. in Accounting.

Amanda Woolverton

Marketing and Communication Leader

Amanda Woolverton is an award-winning marketing and communications leader with extensive experience in the high-tech industry. She has held leadership roles in strategy development at companies such as Microsoft, Ericsson, and Bloomberg.

Amanda is currently an advisor to the Economic Corridor initiative (IMEC) and works with DeepTech startups at Creative Destruction Lab. She is also pursuing the EMBA program at HEC Paris.

Kelvin Ayebaefie Emmanuel

Economist, Public Policy Expert, and Strategy Consultant

Kelvin Ayebaefie Emmanuel is an expert in public policy, strategy consulting, and financial markets. He has held leadership roles at international organizations, including brokering a regulatory sandbox for Nigeria’s OTC CFD foreign exchange industry.

Kelvin has been a member of various strategic committees, including the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. He has featured on global platforms such as CNBC Africa, BBC, and Reuters.