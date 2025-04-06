Internationally educated teachers who wish to work in Canada must fulfill certification requirements set by each province or territory as of 2025.

Teaching, as stated, is a regulated profession in Canada, meaning teachers must go through a certification process to work legally, with requirements varying depending on the region where they plan to teach.

The growing demand for teachers in the country has made the profession easier to enter, and the federal government’s inclusion of education in the Express Entry system further facilitates permanent residency for qualified teachers.

CIC News cites that teaching in Canada is governed at the provincial or territorial level, meaning each region has its own certification process.

Teachers trained outside Canada must meet these regional requirements, which include providing proof of academic credentials, completing a teacher education program, and demonstrating proficiency in either English or French.

Some provinces, such as British Columbia, also require international teachers to complete additional familiarization courses to meet local standards.

Steps to apply for teaching certification in Canada

Internationally educated teachers must follow a multi-step process to apply for certification. The first step involves;

Ensuring eligibility, which generally requires a post-secondary degree and a teacher education program.

After meeting these criteria, teachers must submit various documents, including identity verification, criminal record checks, and proof of language proficiency, to the provincial regulatory body.

An application fee, which varies by province, must also be paid.

In some provinces like Alberta, teachers may be able to work under interim certification while gaining the required teaching experience. This temporary certification allows them to teach in the region before applying for permanent certification after fulfilling specific work experience requirements.

Types of teaching positions and certification transfer

Reports inform that teaching opportunities in Canada include full-time, salaried positions, supply teaching roles, and long-term occasional (LTO) positions.

Full-time teachers typically work for 10 months a year and are often unionized, with pay scales based on experience. Supply teachers are on-call substitutes, while LTO teachers take over the classroom for an extended period, such as during maternity leave.

Teachers who are certified in one province can transfer their certification to another province under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement. This process generally requires submitting forms and supporting documents to the new provincial regulatory body.

Increased demand for teachers and pathways to permanent residency

CIC reports that due to a rising demand for qualified teachers in Canada, education has been added to the Express Entry system, which streamlines the immigration process. This makes it easier for teachers to obtain Canadian permanent residency.

In 2025, the Canadian government added teaching-related occupations to the category-based draws in Express Entry, including roles for secondary school teachers, early childhood educators, and teacher assistants. Those qualifying under this category are more likely to receive an Invitation to apply for permanent residency.

For more details about the certification process and immigration pathways, prospective teachers can visit provincial education websites or the CIC News portal.