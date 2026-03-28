Education has long held a central place in Nigerian households, not just as a social good but as one of the most significant family expenses.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics consistently shows that education ranks among the top categories of household expenditure.
Even amid rising inflation and cost-of-living pressures, parents continue to prioritise school fees, often making financial trade-offs to secure what they believe is the best possible start for their children.
For many families, primary education is not an area to compromise. It is where the intellectual foundation of a child is first built, values are shaped, and curiosity is nurtured.
In Lagos, most parents are leaning towards premium private schools with smaller class sizes, international curricula, and a better learning environment.
The cost of accessing this “best start” in low-cost private schools may be as little as N50,000 to N150,000 per term; high-end institutions now command between N900,000 and millions of Naira per term.
These fees often go beyond tuition, critical thinking, digital awareness, and structured extracurricular activities designed to support well-rounded development from an early age.
Methodology
This report draws on tuition data obtained from official school websites and direct responses from schools contacted by Nairametrics. Only schools with clear, accessible fee information or confirmed figures were included.
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Corona School Ikoyi is one of Lagos’ long-standing private primary schools, located in Ikoyi, and part of the wider Corona Schools network known for delivering premium early education in Nigeria.
The school caters to children at the foundational level, offering a structured curriculum that blends the Nigerian and British systems, with a focus on building strong literacy, numeracy, and critical thinking skills from an early stage
Established in 1960, Corona School Ikoyi has over six decades of educational experience and is widely regarded as one of the more established names in Nigeria’s private primary education space.
Pupils are prepared for a smooth transition into top secondary schools in Nigeria and internationally, supported by a curriculum designed to meet both local and global academic standards.
They are exposed to digital literacy and coding, project-based learning, emotional intelligence and life skills, as well as global citizenship education.
Tuition for Corona School Ikoyi is estimated at about N3 million per year, excluding additional costs such as uniforms, extracurricular activities, and other fees.
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