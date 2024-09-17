Nigeria’s leading financial advocacy platform, Nairametrics will hold its monthly industry outlook with the focus on the telecoms industry and the future of financial inclusion in Nigeria.

The virtual event is billed to hold on the 21st of September 2024 between 10 am and 11:30 am via Zoom.

The theme for this September monthly industrial outlook webinar is- Beyond connectivity- Telcos and the future of financial inclusion in Nigeria.

The theme of the webinar stems from the role of telecommunications companies in deepening financial inclusion in the country and closing the bridge between the unbanked and the country’s financial system.

Panelists during the webinar will discuss the challenges faced by the telecms industry in ite effort to broaden financial inclusion in the country.

Furthermore, the session would also provide the opportunity for players in the telecoms industry to address the connectivity issues facing their business.

It should be noted that an in-depth analysis of the financial technology sector will be provided and the problems militating against financial inclusion will be addressed.

Profile of Panellists

The webinar will be moderated by Joanna Mustafa, a seasoned broadcaster and host of the Market Pulse program which airs on News Central TV every weekday.

Ayotunde Coker- Dr. Ayotunde Coker is a prominent figure in Africa’s data center industry, currently serving as the Chairperson of the Africa Data Centres Association.

Prior to his role as CEO of OADC, he led Rack Centre to become a leading brand in Nigeria and Africa, gaining global recognition and winning numerous international awards. Dr. Coker has held senior leadership positions across various sectors, including finance, energy, management consulting, and the UK government.

He holds an MSc from Cranfield Institute of Technology and an honorary PhD from ESCAE University.

Chukwuebuka Ezewuzie– Ebuka Ezewuzie is a seasoned technology leader with over 18 years of experience, specializing in innovation and cutting-edge solutions. He has expertise in business strategy, risk mitigation, product development, and process optimization.

At the United Nations Foundation’s Digital Impact Alliance, he led API technology roadmaps and standards development across Africa and Asia. At MTN Nigeria, he has held key roles, including directing IT enterprise architecture and leading digital transformation initiatives, contributing to the launch of 5G services, e-SIM, and innovations in digital services, financial services, and blockchain.

Ebuka holds an MBA from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Bachelor’s degree from Abia State University, and certifications in technology and business leadership. He is also a thought leader and frequent speaker at major technology conferences.

Nkem Oni-Egboma – She is an accomplished leader with over 31 years of experience in the financial sector. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University and a Master’s in Banking & Finance from the University of Lagos.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and a CFA Level III candidate, she has attended leadership programs at prestigious institutions like Harvard, Wharton, Oxford, and London Business School.

Nkem is the Managing Director of Zenith Pensions Custodian Ltd., former CFO at 9mobile, and serves as a Board Member, mentor, and strategic advisor.