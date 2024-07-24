President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the North-West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill of 2024, and the South-East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill of 2023.

This announcement was made in a statement released on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

According to the statement, these bills are designed to accelerate development across Nigeria’s geo-political zones.

“President Bola Tinubu has signed into law bills to accelerate development across geo-political zones in the country.

“The President has assented to the North-West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2024, and the South-East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023,” the statement read in part.

Providing additional details about the bills, the statement noted that the North-West Development Commission is established to facilitate the reconstruction of roads, houses, and business premises destroyed by various crises, and to address poverty, literacy levels, ecological problems, and other related environmental or development challenges in North-West states.

Similarly, the South-East Development Commission is created to ensure the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructure damaged in the region, as well as to tackle ecological problems and other related environmental or developmental challenges in South-East states

Additionally, the statement emphasized President Tinubu’s commitment to fairness, equity, and unity, ensuring equitable development, inclusive governance, and quality services for all Nigerians, regardless of location, to strengthen national unity.

What the Presidency is saying

