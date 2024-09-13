The Lagos State Government has announced an 8-week traffic diversion to facilitate emergency repairs on the Eko Bridge, starting Monday, September 16, 2024.

This information was revealed in a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Friday.

The repairs, to be conducted by the Federal Ministry of Works, will be carried out in four phases.

During this period, the bridge will be fully or partially closed at various times, depending on the work schedule.

“The Lagos State Government announces that traffic will be diverted away from Eko Bridge to facilitate emergency repairs by the Federal Ministry of Works. The diversion will commence on Monday, 16th September, 2024, and will last for 8 weeks.

“The repairs will be carried out in four phases, during which the bridge will be intermittently fully or partially closed, depending on the work schedule,” the statement read in part.

The statement also outlined alternative routes for motorists during the repair period, with the Lagos State Government stressing that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers will be stationed at key points in the repair zones and along alternative routes to minimize delays and ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the duration of the project.

Alternative routes for motorists during repairs on Eko Bridge

Motorists are advised to follow alternative routes during the 8-week repair period on the Eko Bridge.

Below are the recommended alternative routes Lagos motorists are encouraged to use to ease traffic flow and minimize disruptions:

For those heading to Lagos Island from Funsho Williams Avenue, one option is to use the service lane at Alaka, which connects to Costain, allowing access to the Eko Bridge and onward travel to Lagos Island.

Alternatively, motorists can take the route through Costain, linking to Apongbon via the Eko Bridge, which also provides direct access to destinations on the Island. Additionally, motorists traveling from Apongbon inward to the Eko Bridge can use this route to reconnect with Costain and Funsho Williams Avenue.

Other alternatives include using Costain inward Alaka/Funsho Williams Avenue or taking Apapa Road from Costain to link with Oyingbo, which provides access to Adekunle and the Third Mainland Bridge for smoother journeys.

For motoirsts heading to Surulere, the recommended route is to go through Costain to Breweries, then continue inward to Abebe Village, where motorists can connect to Eric Moore/Bode Thomas to reach their desired destination.

These alternative routes are designed to help alleviate traffic congestion and ensure smoother travel during the repair period.