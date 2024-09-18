The Lagos State Government has announced that it is exploring potential collaboration with Portuguese construction firm, Mota-Engil Consortium, for the construction of the proposed Lekki-Epe International Airport.

This initiative is part of efforts to alleviate congestion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport and improve infrastructure along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is currently in Portugal on a two-day working visit, made this announcement via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

The governor noted that the consideration of Mota-Engil for the consideration of the proposed Lekki-Epe International Airport is due to the company’s strong track record in delivering major infrastructure projects across Africa, including major projects in Europe such as the Porto International Airport—Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport.

“In our drive to attract skilled, trustworthy, and capable foreign investors to support the THEMES+ development agenda, I led a delegation on a two-day working visit to Portugal. Our primary focus was the Mota-Engil Consortium, one of the largest construction companies in Europe.

“During our visit, we toured the Porto International Airport—Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport—constructed by Mota-Engil, which was truly impressive. We also visited their waste management facilities and real estate operations, which provided us with a wealth of knowledge and insight. Mota-Engil has an impressive track record of delivering large infrastructure projects in Africa and this speaks volumes about their capabilities.

“We are focused on potential collaborations for the proposed Lekki-Epe International Airport. This strategic initiative is aimed at alleviating congestion at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport and improving infrastructure along the Lekki-Epe corridor,” Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s tweet read.

What you should know

The construction of a new airport in the Lekki axis has long been part of the Lagos State Government’s development plans, as the region is one of the state’s four key growth corridors.

According to earlier reports, the proposed Lekki International Airport is expected to cost approximately $450 million in its first phase, with initial plans for operations dating back to 2012.

In 2022, the Lagos State Government received Federal Government approval for the airport’s construction. The then-Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, officially presented the approval at the Lagos Economic Summit, held at Eko Hotel and Suites.

Earlier this year, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced plans to establish a Sovereign Investment Fund aimed at securing strategic future investments, including the Lekki-Epe International Airport. He urged the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority to consider investing in the project.

Additionally, in January 2024, the Lagos State Government revealed plans to establish an airline for passenger operations, as the construction of the Lekki airport reaches its final stages of preparation.