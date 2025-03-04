The Lagos State Government has temporarily suspended the enforcement of the e-call-up system for trucks along the Lekki-Epe corridor following a meeting with key unions in the petroleum and transport sectors.

The decision was reached after discussions with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

The disclosure was conveyed in a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday.

“Rising from the meeting which was held at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State, the Ministry yielded to the request of the Union leaders, ( NUPENG, IPMAN, NARTO and PTD) to suspend enforcement of the e-call-up system to allow them further engagement with their members,” the statement read in part.

The statement highlighted that the suspension allows unions more time to ensure their members comply with parking regulations. Union leaders pledged to enforce proper truck parking, while the Ministry of Transportation warned that enforcement would resume if violations persisted.

The meeting was attended by Transportation Commissioner for Lagos State, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Permanent Secretary Olawale Musa, and union representatives.

What you should know

The e-call-up system was introduced to regulate truck movements and ease congestion around the Lekki Free Trade Zone. The digital platform is designed to coordinate truck entry and exit, preventing gridlock caused by indiscriminate parking and unregulated movements along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Initially set for August 1, 2024, it was postponed and launched on September 23, 2024.

Designed to prevent indiscriminate parking and gridlock, the system manages truck entry through five designated holding parks: Hog Marketing Ltd. (Okorisan, Epe), Nilmage Two4Seven (Poka, Epe), Goldspeed Freight Agency Ltd. (opposite Dangote Refinery), Diamond Star Ports and Terminal Ltd. (Abule Panu), and Tal Concept Ltd. (HFP Brick Industry, Lekki-Epe Expressway).

The state government announced restrictions on truck movements during peak hours (5 a.m.–9 a.m. and 6 p.m.–10 p.m.), with enforcement by LASTMA, the Taskforce, and the Police, though implementation may not have been fully effective.

However, unions have raised concerns about its implementation, calling for greater awareness and adjustments to accommodate operational realities, leading to the temporary suspension by the Lagos State Government to allow further engagement with stakeholders and industry players.

Full implementation will depend on the outcome of these discussions and necessary improvements.