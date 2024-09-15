The Lagos State Government has announced that the electronic call-up (e-call-up) system will take effect on the Lekki-Epe corridor from September 23, 2024.

This comes after the initial rollout, scheduled for August 1, 2024, was postponed.

The revised date was confirmed in a statement released by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation via its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday.

“In a significant move to avert severe congestion by articulated trucks and improve the efficiency of logistics operations within the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor, the Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the e-call up system for managing truck movements within the axis from 23rd September 2024,” the statement read in part.

The statement emphasized that the e-call-up system, a digital platform designed to regulate the entry and exit of trucks, aims to prevent the chaotic traffic situations often caused by indiscriminate parking and uncoordinated truck movements within the Lekki-Epe corridor.

It noted that this system is crucial for addressing the persistent congestion caused by the influx of articulated trucks, especially in the industrial-heavy region.

This is particularly important as Dangote Refinery, located in the Lagos Free Trade Zone, began fuel distribution on September 15, a development expected to significantly increase the number of trucks moving through the area.

With other major industries like the Lekki Free Trade Zone and the Lekki Deep Sea Port located along the corridor, the efficient movement of goods is critical to Lagos’ economic activity.

The e-call-up system is set to play a key role in ensuring smooth logistics operations, reducing congestion, and contributing to sustainable development within the region.

What you should know

In July 2024, the Lagos State Government announced the launch of its electronic call-up (e-call-up) system for managing articulated truck movements on the Lekki-Epe corridor, initially scheduled for August 1.

However, the rollout was postponed just days before the launch to ensure a smooth implementation, now rescheduled for September 23, 2024.

With this new launch date, it is expected that the e-call-up system will help manage traffic and avoid a repeat of the chronic gridlock seen in the Apapa-Tin Can corridor due to truck influx.

From information earlier disclosed before the initial launch, the system will regulate truck movements through five designated holding parks: Hog Marketing Limited in Okorisan, Epe; Nilmage Two4Seven in Poka, Epe; Goldspeed Freight Agency Ltd. opposite Dangote Refinery; Diamond Star Ports and Terminal Ltd. in Abule Panu; and Tal Concept Ltd. at HFP Brick Industry along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Additionally, a ban on truck movements during peak hours (5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.) will be enforced, with compliance overseen by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Taskforce, and Police.