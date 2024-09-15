The Lagos State Government has sealed Maverick Estate in Gbagada for encroaching on a designated wetland.

This action reinforces the government’s commitment to stopping illegal developments in sensitive ecological zones.

The closure followed an inspection led by Environment and Water Resources Commissioner, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who reiterated the state’s determination to tackle wetland encroachment during a press briefing, as contained in a statement on his X account.

“Lagos State Government over the weekend called on developers and builders to desist from wetlands encroachment as a private estate being developed on a wetland in Gbagada was sealed up,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Wahab directed the immediate sealing up of a proposed private estate site named Maverick Estate which is still at the inception stage, ordering all construction workers to leave the site immediately.”

The statement added that the commissioner ordered an immediate halt to all construction activities on the estate.

He also directed the removal of fences and instructed workers to vacate the site until the developers secure the required land, environmental, and drainage approvals.

More insights

The statement also revealed that during an inspection of the TREM drainage channel at Anthony Oke along the Oshodi Expressway by the Commissioner of Environment, alongside the Special Adviser on Environment, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, and other key ministry officials, it was observed that the development of Maverick Estate had significantly impacted the drainage system.

The inspection showed that sections of the drainage had been blocked, exacerbating the flood risk in the area.

Further insights from the statement noted that the Commissioner emphasized that Maverick Estate is just one of several sites in Lagos where wetlands, critical natural habitats vital for the state’s environmental sustainability, have been illegally converted for estate development.

He cited areas such as Iju, Ejigbo, Badagry, Ikorodu, and Itoikin, calling for urgent government intervention, and stressed the importance of preserving these ecosystems to ensure Lagos’ environmental sustainability.

The team also visited the ongoing System 1 drainage project, which is designed to mitigate flooding in critical areas such as Odo Iya Alaro, Ojota, Ogudu, and Maryland.

Mr. Wahab noted that the project, initiated two years ago, is focused on establishing a clear Right of Way to address flooding issues on Lagos’ mainland.

He urged residents to cooperate with the government in restoring drainage channels and protecting wetlands, highlighting the pressing need for collective action to combat global warming and mitigate its impact on Lagos and beyond.