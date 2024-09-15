The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has announced discounted ticket prices to commemorate World Cinema Day on September 21, 2024.

According to CEAN’s National Chairman, Ope Ajayi, the initiative is aimed at rewarding Nigerian cinema-goers for their continuous patronage and fostering a stronger cinema-going culture in the country.

On this special day, movie tickets will be available for as low as N1,000, which is a significant reduction from the usual average cost of around N4,000.

This nationwide event, now in its second year, promises to draw even more movie enthusiasts than the previous edition, making cinema entertainment accessible to a wider audience.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ajayi highlighted the importance of the initiative, emphasizing that it is not only a gesture of gratitude to Nigerian movie lovers but also an opportunity to encourage more people to visit cinemas.

He noted that the affordability of tickets for World Cinema Day provides a unique opportunity for individuals and families to enjoy quality entertainment at a fraction of the cost.

Nigerian box in a post revealed that in 2023, the inaugural World Cinema Day saw an impressive 21,500 moviegoers flock to various cinemas across the country.

He attributed this high level of participation to the affordable ticket prices, which allowed more Nigerians to experience the joy of cinema.

Ajayi is confident that this year will attract an even larger audience, as the discounted prices provide an accessible entertainment option for people from all walks of life.

What to know

One of the primary goals of the event is to reignite and strengthen the culture of cinema in Nigeria.

Over the years, the cost of movie tickets has posed a challenge for many Nigerians, limiting their ability to enjoy films in the cinema.

The steep reduction in prices for World Cinema Day is designed to address this challenge and make the experience more affordable for the general public.

Ajayi further encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the discounted tickets, stressing that visiting the cinema offers more than just entertainment.

It provides an avenue for social interaction and an enhanced movie-watching experience that cannot be replicated at home.

He urged movie lovers to explore the cinemas in their vicinity and seize the opportunity to unwind and enjoy a fun-filled day at the movies with friends and family.

World Cinema Day is shaping up to be a much-anticipated event in Nigeria’s entertainment calendar, offering an opportunity for many Nigerians to enjoy the magic of the big screen at an affordable price.