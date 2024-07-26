The Lagos State Government has announced a postponement in the implementation of its electronic call-up (e-call up) system for the Lekki-Epe corridor, just days before its scheduled launch on August 1, 2024.

The decision aims to ensure that all necessary measures are in place for a smooth rollout of the system, which is designed to streamline traffic and enhance road efficiency in the area.

This announcement was made in a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Friday.

“After further consideration of stakeholders’ requests to extend the timeline in order to give adequate room for full compliance, the Lagos State Government has postponed the commencement of the e-Call Up system on the Lekki-Epe corridor,” the statement read in part.

Additionally, the statement noted that Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, has urged stakeholders to use this extension to fully prepare for the successful launch of this technology-driven solution for truck movement on the Lekki-Epe corridor.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government announced in early July that the electronic call-up (e-call up) system for managing the movement of articulated trucks within the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor will commence on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

This initiative aims to prevent severe congestion and improve logistics efficiency within the corridor, which includes the Dangote Refinery, Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lekki Deep Sea Port, and other industries. The system will synchronize truck movements to ensure smoother access.

To regulate truck traffic and avoid the congestion previously seen at Apapa and Tin Can Ports, the Lagos State Government has designated five operational parks within the Lekki-Epe corridor: Hog Marketing Limited in Okorisan, Epe; Nilmage Two4Seven in Poka, Epe; Goldspeed Freight Agency Ltd. opposite the Dangote Refinery on Lekki Coastal Road; Diamond Star Ports and Terminal Ltd. in Abule Panu, Lekki-Epe; and Tal Concept Ltd. at HFP Brick Industry on Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Additionally, the government has announced a ban on articulated trucks using the Lekki-Epe corridor during peak hours from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., effective August. This measure, coinciding with the launch of the e-call-up system, aims to keep around 2,000 trucks off the corridor during peak periods, reducing traffic congestion.

The enforcement of this ban will be handled by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Taskforce, and the Police.