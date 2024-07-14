The Lagos State Government has announced that the electronic call-up system (e-call up) for managing the movement of articulated trucks within the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor will commence on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this via a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday.

He stated that the initiative aims to prevent severe congestion of articulated trucks and improve the efficiency of logistics operations within the Lekki-Epe corridor.

“In a significant move to avert severe congestion by articulated truck and improve the efficiency of logistics operations within the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor, the Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the e-call up system for managing truck movements within the axis from 1st August, 2024,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that the application will synchronize the movement of trucks accessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, from Eleko Junction to the Lekki Free Trade Zone.

It also highlighted plans by the Lagos State and Federal Governments for road network expansion and other inter-modal systems to streamline traffic.

Additionally, Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, mentioned that an interim arrangement is being implemented to decongest roads by removing illegal tankers, urging truck operators and logistics companies to comply with the new system for its success.

What you should know

The e-call up system is an advanced digital platform designed to regulate the entry and exit of articulated trucks.

For the Lekki-Epe area, this system will schedule and coordinate truck movements to prevent chaotic traffic situations caused by indiscriminate parking and movement of trucks within the corridor.

This system is particularly important as the Lekki-Epe corridor, a major economic hub in Lagos, hosts numerous industries such as the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Dangote Refinery, and the Lekki Deep Sea Port, ensuring efficient movement of goods and services in the area.

With the Dangote Refinery ramping up production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and expected to supply the local market in August, as per the company’s projection report seen by Nairametrics, the e-call up initiative is timely.

It will manage the anticipated increase in articulated trucks in the Lekki-Epe corridor effectively, helping to maintain smooth traffic flow and support the economic activities in the region. This digital solution is expected to bring a significant positive impact on the logistics and transportation sector in the Lekki-Epe corridor.