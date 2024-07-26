Guinness Nigeria Plc has reported a pre-tax loss of N73.6 billion for the financial year ended June 30th, 2024, as forex devaluation impacted bottom lines.

The company released its full year earnings showing losses continued into its fourth quarter of the year largely due to the impact of forex depreciation on its foreign currency loans.

Guinness reports its year end every June 30th .

The brewery giant recently received a new owner as its parent company Diageo Plc sold its majority shared to Tolaram Plc.

Details soon…