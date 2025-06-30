Neveah Limited is proud to announce the successful commencement of production at its state-of-the-art aluminum and copper recycling plant in Ogun State, Nigeria.

In a decisive first run, the plant has produced its first set of aluminum ingots, achieving an impressive 85.1% purity level, an indicator of the superior quality Neveah aims to consistently achieve once full-scale operations begin.

By leveraging cutting-edge instruments, Neveah ensures that each ingot adheres to the highest global standards, thereby facilitating seamless access to demanding export markets.

This adoption of the latest technology ensures that every ingot produced not only meets but surpasses international quality requirements, reinforcing Neveah’s commitment to premium-grade output that is export-ready.

“This milestone is more than just production, it’s a glimpse into our future,” said Mr. Ibidapo Lawal, CEO of Neveah Limited. “We are not just recycling; we are redefining how Africa contributes to the global circular economy.”

As the company gears up for full-scale operations in the coming days, this milestone underscores a series of significant strides. Neveah’s recycling plant, a multi-billion Naira investment, is designed to process over 44,000 metric tons of aluminum and copper annually, generate over $150 million in export revenue, create 500 direct and over 6,000 indirect jobs, and cut carbon emissions by more than 377,000 tons yearly. Such environmental and economic benefits align with Neveah’s broader mission to foster sustainable growth and support national development goals.

Neveah’s rapid ascent has not gone unnoticed. The company secured the top position in the Metals & Mining category and ranked 21st on the Financial Times’ 2025 list of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies. These accolades spotlight Neveah’s global relevance and operational excellence in a highly competitive sector, a testament to its resilience, strategic vision, and operational excellence.

As the plant prepares to transition to full-scale production in the coming days, Neveah stands poised to transform scrap into high-quality metals, reinforce Nigeria’s export portfolio, and drive a circular economy model that benefits communities at home and abroad.