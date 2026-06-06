Seplat Energy Plc, MTN Nigeria Plc and United Bank for Africa (UBA) were among the standout winners at the 2026 Nairametrics Capital Market Awards, held at the Civic Centre, Lagos, on Friday, June 5.

The awards recognised outstanding companies, institutions and individuals that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and leadership within Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem.

MTN Nigeria emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night, taking home the Utility and Infrastructure Company of the Year award as well as the prestigious Company of the Year title.

UBA was named Nigerian Multinational Company of the Year, while Seplat Energy secured two major awards — Energy Company of the Year and Dividend Paying Company of the Year — in recognition of its operational performance and commitment to shareholder value.

FCMB, VFD Group, Transcorp also recognised

Several other organisations were honoured across various categories.

VFD Group won the Non-Bank Financial Institution of the Year award, while FCMB Group Plc received the Rights Issue/Public Offer of the Year award following its successful capital raise of N160 billion through a 16 billion-share offering aimed at meeting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recapitalisation requirements.

Transcorp Group emerged as Diversified Company of the Year, reflecting the strength of its operations across the power, hospitality and energy sectors.

Cowrywise was named Trading Platform of the Year on the back of it’s over one million app downloads, while Zenith Bank won the Tier One Bank of the Year (FUGAZ) category.

What they are saying

Speaking at the event, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nairametrics, Ugo Obi-Chukwu, congratulated all nominees and winners, noting that their contributions continue to strengthen investor confidence and advance the development of Nigeria’s capital market.

According to him, the awards were established to recognise excellence, encourage responsible wealth creation and celebrate resilience across the financial ecosystem.

“When we launched the maiden edition of these awards last year, our goal was simple: to create a credible platform that recognises excellence, celebrates resilience, and encourages responsible wealth creation within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

“The overwhelming response from the market reaffirmed something we have always believed at Nairametrics — that Nigeria’s capital market remains one of the most powerful vehicles for long-term economic growth and inclusive prosperity,” he said.

Obi-Chukwu added that the achievements celebrated at the awards were the result of deliberate efforts by regulators, issuers, operators, investors and market professionals working collectively to deepen and strengthen the market.

“These achievements did not happen by chance. They are the result of the deliberate efforts of regulators committed to market integrity, operators focused on innovation, issuers building sustainable businesses, investors making long-term commitments, and professionals working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the ecosystem moving forward,” he added.

Full list of winners

Category Winner Issuing House of the Year Chapel Hill Denham Consumer Goods Company of the Year Guinness Nigeria Plc Industrial Goods Company of the Year Lafarge Africa Plc Utility and Infrastructure Company of the Year MTN Nigeria Plc Energy Company of the Year Seplat Energy Plc Healthcare Company of the Year Mecure Industries Plc Diversified Company of the Year Transcorp Group Non-Bank Financial Institution of the Year VFD Group Nigerian Multinational Company of the Year UBA Group Dividend Paying Company of the Year Seplat Energy Plc Non-Interest Bank of the Year Jaiz Bank Journalist of the Year Rotus Oddiri Merchant Bank of the Year Quest Merchant Bank Limited Capital Market Influencer of the Year Olumide Adesina M&A Deal of the Year UACN Rights Issue/Public Offer of the Year FCMB Group Plc Fixed Income Issuance of the Year Lagos State Government New Listing of the Year InfraCredit Stockbroker of the Year CardinalStone Securities Registrar of the Year First Registrars & Investor Services Ltd Fund Manager of the Year Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Exchange of the Year Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Trading Platform of the Year Cowrywise Market Reforms Initiative of the Year Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Award National Pension Commission (PenCom) Investor Relations Team of the Year BUA Group Company of the Year MTN Nigeria Plc Tier One Bank of the Year (FUGAZ) Zenith Bank Plc

The awards highlighted the strong performance of key players across banking, telecommunications, energy, manufacturing, capital markets and financial services, underscoring their role in driving growth and investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.