The Lagos State Government on Tuesday, officially received the Federal Government’s approval for the construction of the Lekki International Airport, at the Lekki-Epe axis of the state.

This is coming a few days after Mr. Ope George, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Public Private Partnership (PPP), had hinted at the state’s readiness to commence the construction of the new Lekki airport.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet posted by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, where he said that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, received the approval on behalf of the state government.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, presented the approval on behalf of the Federal Government at the Lagos Economic Summit 2022, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Gawat in his tweet post on his official Twitter account said, ‘’BREAKING NEWS: The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, officially receives the Federal Government Approval for the Lekki Epe Airport today at the Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti 2022 at the Eko Hotel and Suites.’’

Sirika, while making the presentation said, ‘’In the name of God the most merciful, we in the Civil Aviation Ministry are pleased to issue out this approval to Lagos state. May it be a vision to Lagos, to its people, its future, its fortune, the country, and to humanity.

What you should know

The construction of a new airport by the Lagos State Government had always been in the offing on the Lekki axis, which is one of the 4 important growth corridors in the state.

According to some earlier reports, the proposed Lekki Airport project is projected to cost about $450 million in its first phase and had originally been planned to commence operations in 2012.

The commencement of operations of the new airport is expected to help decongest the ever-busy Murtala Muhammed Airport at Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Lekki airport project, which is expected to take off in the year 2023, will be constructed on 3,500 hectares of land, with the master plan and aeronautical designs already in place.

The airport when operational is expected to cater to a minimum of 5 million people yearly and will be constructed in partnership with local and foreign investors.