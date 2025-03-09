Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced that aviation regulators will inspect the site of the proposed Lekki International Airport this week, marking a crucial step toward the commencement of its construction.

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure during his visit to Alaro City on Saturday, where he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to delivering the airport and other major infrastructure projects across the state as stated by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement on March 8, 2025.

According to the governor, the inspection, scheduled for the second week of March, will facilitate the approval process required for construction to begin.

“Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday said his administration is committed to the delivery of the proposed Lekki International Airport and other iconic infrastructural projects in different parts of the state.

“He said regulators in the Aviation industry will arrive in Lagos State next week for a review and site inspection that will lead to the commencement of the construction of the Lekki International Airport, “ which will help future investments in the State,” the statement read in part.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the Lekki International Airport as a key component of Lagos State’s long-term infrastructure strategy, aimed at driving investment and economic growth in the Lekki corridor.

In February 2025, the Lagos State Government formalized its commitment to the project by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with international construction firm Summa Group for its development.

Designed to complement the Lekki Free Trade Zone and Lekki Deep Sea Port, the airport is expected to improve connectivity, attract foreign investment, and ease pressure on Murtala Muhammed International Airport, further positioning Lagos as a global business hub.

More insight

Governor Sanwo-Olu also announced that work will soon commence on the 68km Green Line Rail project, linking Marina to Lekki to enhance connectivity in the fast-growing corridor. He added that funding arrangements for the project are being finalized.

Nairametrics recently reported that the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) recently began stakeholder engagements for Phase 1 of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Green Line, which will run from Marina to Sangotedo.

Additionally, the Lagos State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to begin exploratory work on the project. The development of the Green Line is captured in the 2025 budget for Lagos State, though the exact allocation remains undisclosed.

A Nairametrics review of the 2025 Federal Budget proposal revealed that N146.14 billion was allocated as counterpart funding for the project, managed by MOFI. With the budget increasing from N49.74 trillion to N54.9 trillion, this allocation could rise.

In September 2024, Lagos formalized an agreement with MOFI and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to design, finance, and operate the Green Line, reinforcing the state’s transport modernization efforts.