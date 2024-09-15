The Nigerian film industry has showcased exceptional performance since the start of 2024, with momentum continuing from December’s high-profile releases.

The sector has amassed a robust N6 billion in total revenue, with Nollywood films capturing an impressive 50.05% market share.

This positions the Nigerian box office on track to meet its ambitious N10 billion revenue target, significantly surpassing the previous year’s N7.24 billion.

Nollywood films have made a significant contribution, accounting for N2.32 billion of the total revenue and 640,539 admissions.

This slightly outpaces Hollywood’s contribution of N2.32 billion, which represented 49.95% of the market share. However, Hollywood films recorded fewer admissions, with 559,122 tickets sold, equating to a 46.61% share of cumulative admissions compared to Nollywood’s 53.39%.

Despite this achievement, Nollywood’s admissions growth has been marginal, at just 0.01% year-on-year, with total ticket sales hovering around 1.1 million.

In this context, Nairametrics has spotlighted the filmmakers behind some of the year’s highest-grossing films, each surpassing the N100 million mark.

This includes key successes from the first eight months of 2024 as well as standout releases from December 2023.

Box office revenue: N100 million Emmanuel Aniefiok Iren, is a Nigerian preacher, gospel singer, songwriter, and filmmaker. He is the founder of Celebration Church International (CCI), headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, which has grown to over 15,000 members worldwide with 30 branches across Nigeria, the UK, Canada, and the USA. Iren’s music career further expanded in 2022 with the release of his debut solo album, Apostolos: Sounds of Transition, featuring prominent gospel artists like Sinach and Judikay. The album quickly gained popularity, peaking in the top 10 on Apple Music. In addition to his ministry and music, Iren made his filmmaking debut in 2024 as the executive producer of What About Us, a film that grossed N100 million at the Nigerian box office. Directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Ife Olujuyigbe, the film marks another creative milestone in Iren’s multifaceted career.