The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has awarded contracts to China Road & Bridge, Trucrete Solutions, and Craneburg Construction for the Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) Project to improve key bus routes across Lagos.

China Road & Bridge will focus on the Ketu-Alapere-Akanimodo and Yaba-Lawanson-Cele routes under QBC 1, Trucrete Solutions will handle the Iju-Ishaga-Abule-Egba route for QBC 2, and Craneburg Construction will oversee the Iyana-Iba-Igando route as part of QBC 3.

The announcement, made via the official X (formerly Twitter) account of LAMATA on Friday, highlighted that these contracts cover key routes across Lagos and are aimed at improving bus services and the overall commuting experience for residents.

The statement noted that the QBC Project will upgrade Lagos’ road infrastructure, implement Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), construct a bus depot, modernize traffic signals, and install solar-powered streetlights to enhance the speed and efficiency of bus travel across the city.

“Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) is set to enhance the city’s public transportation system through the Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) Project. The agency’s Managing Director Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo today, signed contracts to kickstart this initiative, which aims to improve bus services and overall commuting experience for residents.

“The QBC Project, divided into three sections—QBC Packages 1, 2, and 3 will involve upgrading existing road infrastructure, introducing Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), constructing a bus depot, upgrading traffic signalization at major junctions, and installing solar-powered streetlights. These enhancements are designed to ensure faster, more efficient travel across the city.

“QBC Package 1: Awarded to China Road & Bridge Construction Company, covers Ketu-Alapere-Akanimodo and Yaba-Lawanson-Cele routes.QBC Package 2, awarded to Trucrete Solutions Limited is for the Iju-Ishaga-Abule-Egba route. QBC Package 3, awarded to Craneburg Construction Company, covers the Iyana-Iba-Igando route,” the statement read in part.

The project, funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), will involve building new bus shelters, installing traffic signals that give priority to buses, and creating designated laybys to improve bus movement and make commuting easier for Lagos residents.

LAMATA has promised to minimize any inconvenience during the construction process.

“We are committed to working with all relevant partners to ensure a smooth transition and deliver a project that benefits everyone in Lagos,” said LAMATA’s Managing Director, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo.

What you should know

The Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) projects, a key part of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan Project (LSTMPP), are designed to enhance bus movement by introducing priority signals at laybys and intersections within existing road corridors.

QBC Package 1, spanning 8.7 kilometers from Yaba to Cele along the Oshodi-Apapa corridor, includes terminals at Yaba, Ojuelegba, Lawanson, and Cele, and will feature 22 bus shelters. The revalidation and valuation process for structures affected by this project has already begun , with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) promising compensation for those impacted before construction starts.

QBC Package 2 extends from Iju Ishaga to Abule Egba, while QBC Package 3 covers the Iyana Iba to Igando route.

As part of QBC Package 3, the Lagos State Government has announced plans to construct 31 bus shelters along the Igando to Iyana-Iba axis , develop a new bus terminal and depot at Iyana-Iba, and upgrade the existing bus terminal at Igando to better serve commuters.

The Lagos State government has emphasized its commitment to compensating those affected by the QBC projects across these routes.