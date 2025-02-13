The Lagos State Government has announced an 18% fare increase for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and other regulated public buses under the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI), effective Monday, 17th February 2025.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) disclosed this in a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday.

According to LAMATA, the fare adjustment is driven by rising operational costs faced by bus operators.

The agency emphasized that the increase is necessary to sustain operations and ensure seamless transportation services across the state.

The post stated, “Please be informed that there will be an 18 percent increase in the bus fare on all Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) schemes. The fare rise is due to the increase in the cost of operations and the need to ensure that buses keep running and guarantee your movement around Lagos.”

LAMATA also sought the understanding and cooperation of commuters, emphasizing that the fare hike was essential for sustaining public transportation services in the state. The government further assured residents that the increase would contribute to ensuring that buses remain operational, ultimately supporting the convenience and mobility of Lagosians.

As the new fare structure is set to be implemented in mid-February, commuters are advised to prepare for the changes in pricing.

What you should know

Since 2023, the Lagos State Government has periodically adjusted fare discounts on regulated transport services in response to the ongoing economic challenges faced by residents, aiming to ease the financial burden on commuters.

The first significant measure was a 50% fare rebate, introduced following the removal of fuel subsidies by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. This discount, which took effect from August 2 to November 6, 2023, was designed to cushion the impact of rising living costs on residents.

However, once fares reverted to their original rates, public concerns over the persistent economic strain prompted the government to introduce a 25% discount on November 7, 2023, as a follow-up relief measure.

This 25% discount remained in effect until January 28, 2024, but with economic difficulties still weighing on commuters, the government took further action. In February 2024, the 25% fare reduction was reinstated, extending relief to passengers until it was eventually suspended on June 3, 2024.

Throughout these adjustments, the Lagos State Government has maintained that its interventions were necessary to balance transport affordability with operational sustainability.