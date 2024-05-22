The Lagos State Government has announced that it will begin the revalidation and valuation process for structures affected by the planned 8.7-km Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) Project Package 1 on Friday.

This phase of the project focuses on the Yaba, Lawanson, Ijesha, and Cele corridors.

Dr. Babatunde Osho, Managing Director of Global Impact Environmental Consulting and consultant responsible for the project’s Resettlement Action Plan, made this announcement during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting with the project-affected persons organized by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) on Tuesday

This information was shared in a statement posted on LAMATA’s official X account.

“QBC 1 focuses on the Yaba, Lawanson, Ijesha, and Cele corridors, covering a distance of 8.6 kilometers. During the meeting at the Mushin Local Government MD Global Impact, Dr. Babatunde Osho announced that the revalidation and valuation process for the project affected residents will begin this Friday,” the statement read in part.

The statement further revealed that during the stakeholder engagement meeting, the LAMATA delegation, led by Engr. Olufemi Fayombo, assured residents affected by the planned QBC 1 project that the Lagos State Government would only take the minimal space required for construction, adhering strictly to the approved design.

What you should know

The QBC Package 1 project is part of a trio of initiatives under the Quality Bus Corridor program. The other two packages are QBC Package 2, extending from Iju Ishaga to Abule Egba, and QBC Package 3, spanning Iyana Iba to Igando.

These projects aim to improve public transportation by rehabilitating existing bus stops, introducing walkways to promote non-motorized transport, and implementing an Intelligent Transport System (ITS).

Funding for these transformative Quality Bus Corridors is sourced from investments by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) in support of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan Project (LSTMPP).

The QBC Package 1 project, currently the focus of the Lagos State Government, will include terminals at Yaba, Ojuelegba, Lawanson, and Cele, and will feature 22 bus shelters. The project is expected to kick off between the second and third quarters of 2024.

In April, LAMATA organized a public forum for the QBC 1 project in Surulere, attracting a diverse group of stakeholders, including residential and commercial property owners, private enterprises, community leaders, and informal transport operators.

The meeting aimed to update the community on the proposed project and discuss the acquisition procedure for affected parties.

During that meeting, LAMATA promised to compensate those affected by the planned QBC 1 project transparently, referencing the successful compensation of over 7,000 property owners in the Red Line corridor project.