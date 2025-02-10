The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced plans to upgrade 91 bus stops as part of its newly launched Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) project.

The initiative, designed to improve public transportation, will integrate key routes into the existing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network.

The disclosure was made in a statement posted on LAMATA’s official X account on Monday. The QBC project, funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Lagos State Government, aims to enhance connectivity across multiple corridors while introducing critical infrastructure upgrades.

“The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has officially launched the kick-off meeting for the implementation of its Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) project.

“The project is designed to enhance public transportation by connecting communities to the existing Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network,” the statement read in part.

The first phase of the QBC project will focus on four major routes:

QBC 1a (Yaba-Lawanson-Ijesha-Cele) – 8.7km

QBC 1b (Ketu-Alapere-Akanimodo) – 4.7km

QBC 2 (Abule Egba-Iju Ishaga) – 8.76km

QBC 3 (Iyana-Iba-Igando) – 13km

As part of the development, LAMATA will construct laybys, signalized junctions, and new terminals, while also upgrading existing transport hubs.

QBC 1 will feature four new terminals at Cele, Lawanson, Ojuelegba, and Alapere, along with enhancements to the Ketu and Mile 12 BRT terminals.

QBC 2 will include a new integrated terminal linked to the Iju rail station, while QBC 3 will see upgrades to the Ikotun terminal and the creation of a new facility at Iyana-Iba.

More insight

The statement further disclosed that during the kick-off meeting, LAMATA’s Technical Adviser for Roads and Infrastructure, Engr. Adeyemi Adeniji, assured contractors that funding for the project had been secured, provided they adhered to contractual agreements.

He also emphasized the importance of timely completion, with the work expected to be finished within 12 months, along with a three-month buffer period.

The QBC project represents a major step in LAMATA’s ongoing efforts to develop a more efficient and integrated transport system for Lagos. By improving access to the BRT network and upgrading key bus corridors, the initiative is expected to enhance mobility for residents and reduce travel times across the city.

What you should know

The Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) projects, a key component of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan Project (LSTMPP), are designed to enhance bus movement by introducing priority signals at laybys and intersections within existing road corridors.

In August 2024, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) awarded contracts for the QBC project to China Road & Bridge, Trucrete Solutions, and Craneburg Construction to improve key bus routes across Lagos.

Under QBC 1, China Road & Bridge will oversee the Ketu-Alapere-Akanimodo and Yaba-Lawanson-Cele corridors. Trucrete Solutions will handle the Iju-Ishaga-Abule-Egba route under QBC 2, while Craneburg Construction will manage the Iyana-Iba-Igando corridor under QBC 3.

The QBC project will modernize Lagos’ transport infrastructure by upgrading road networks, implementing Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), constructing a bus depot, enhancing traffic signal systems, and installing solar-powered streetlights to improve the speed, efficiency, and reliability of bus travel across the city.