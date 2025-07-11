As part of its evolving marketing strategy in Africa, Mastercard has launched an Afrobeat Sonic Anthem to deepen its brand relevance and emotional engagement with younger, digitally connected consumers in Nigeria.

The initiative builds on the company’s global sonic identity, introduced in 2019, and reflects a shift toward multisensory branding—reinforcing Mastercard’s transformation from a payments technology company into a lifestyle-focused, culturally attuned brand.

The choice of Afrobeat was both deliberate and symbolic. Originating in West Africa, the genre has become one of the world’s most influential cultural exports, growing by over 550% in global streaming between 2017 and 2022.

It’s impact extends beyond music, influencing fashion, dance and digital content. For Mastercard, the genre offers a compelling platform to engage Gen Z and millennial audiences through cultural relevance and emotional storytelling.

The Afrobeat Sonic Anthem, titled Wami, was developed in collaboration with two of Nigeria’s most prominent music talents: LeriQ, a renowned producer best known for his work with Burna Boy, and Mayorkun, a chart-topping Afro-pop artist.

Their creative synergy resulted in a track that not only reinforces Mastercard’s sonic branding but also reflects the energy and aspirations of Nigeria’s youth. This partnership underscores Mastercard’s commitment to authenticity in local markets, leveraging cultural credibility to deliver a brand asset that is both distinct and meaningful.

Sonic branding is increasingly recognized as a powerful business tool in today’s attention economy. Research shows that brands using audio consistently experience a 76% increase in brand power, a 138% improvement in ad effectiveness, and a 17% lift in ad recall. In Africa’s mobile-first economies, where consumers are constantly exposed to content, sound provides a way to break through the noise and build stronger brand associations.

With this launch, Mastercard is going beyond functional messaging to embed itself in culture and everyday life. It’s a shift that reflects how the brand is evolving—not just as a payments technology leader, but as a connector of people, creativity, and experience.

