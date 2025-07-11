United Capital Asset Management, a subsidiary of leading Pan-African investment banking and financial services group, United Capital Plc, hosted the second edition of its flagship Investment Forum on Tuesday, June 25, 2025, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed “Advancing Financial Inclusion through Investments: Bridging Nigeria’s Knowledge and Wealth Gap,” the event brought together dignitaries, capital market regulators, digital media innovators, and financial literacy advocates to examine how inclusive investments can accelerate sustainable economic growth.

Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Plc, commenced the forum by reaffirming the Group’s commitment to advancing financial inclusion and revisiting the vision that gave rise to the event. He said: “When we launched the inaugural edition, our goal was simple: to create space for meaningful engagement on the role of the capital market in building wealth and driving inclusive economic growth. Today, that goal remains the same, but the urgency is even greater.”

He further noted that despite improvements in access to basic financial services, capital market participation remains critically low, leaving a vast pool of economic potential untapped. He called on all stakeholders, competitors and regulators alike, to align efforts on a shared vision of inclusion, innovation, and sustainable growth for the capital markets.

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, who served as the Keynote Speaker, brought weight to the conversation in his capacity as Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). His remarks set a compelling tone for the day, stressing that closing Nigeria’s financial literacy gap is not just a regulatory concern but a national imperative.

In a fireside chat with Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Plc, Dr. Agama advocated for structured and simplified channels to bring excluded Nigerians, especially those in the informal sector, into the capital market ecosystem.

He spoke extensively about the newly enacted Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, outlining how the reforms are designed to strengthen market integrity, enhance investor protection, and enable broader access to capital market opportunities, particularly for underserved populations.

The conversation also highlighted the power of media and credible digital influencers in correcting misinformation, combating Ponzi schemes, and promoting safe and long-term investment options. Echoing a shared belief, both leaders concluded that true financial inclusion goes beyond access; all Nigerians must be empowered with knowledge and confidence to build wealth and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

The second half of the forum built on the momentum of the keynote, featuring actionable, cross-sector perspectives on building an inclusive investment ecosystem. Dr. Odiri Oginni, MD/CEO, United Capital Asset Management, kicked off the session with a compelling call to reduce Nigeria’s investment knowledge gap, supported by data-driven insights from Foyinsolami Akinjayeju, CEO of EFInA (Enhancing Financial Inclusion & Advancement).

“What people need is the understanding of finance – the understanding of risks, investments, returns and diversification. For us as capital market operators, we need to go beyond product presentation, but to give people actual information that would help them manage their finances properly”, said Dr. Oginni.

The ensuing panel session brought together distinguished thought leaders in capital market regulation, digital media, personal finance, and grassroot banking:

Uche Uzoebo, CEO, SANEF

Jude Chiemeka, CEO, Nigerian Exchange Ltd (represented by Abimbola Babasola, Head of the Trading and Products, Nigeria Exchange Ltd)

Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder, Nairametrics

Oler Oladele, Founder, Money Wit Club

Sola Adesakin, Founder, Smart Stewards

Distinguished panellists from capital markets, media, and financial inclusion sectors engaged in a robust dialogue on cross-sector strategies for building an inclusive investment ecosystem.

Together, they shared practical strategies on building financial trust in underserved communities, tailoring investment products to consumer needs, leveraging digital platforms and aligning policy to make capital market participation more inclusive and impactful.

The forum showcased United Capital Asset Management’s leadership and convening power in shaping national conversations on economic development. As one of Nigeria’s largest asset managers, with over N1 trillion in assets under management and 10 mutual funds, the firm continues to expand its portfolio of accessible investment solutions.

These include the recently launched Children Investment Fund, joining an inclusive lineup that already features funds tailored to women, ethical investors, impact-driven individuals, and everyday Nigerians looking to grow wealth securely.