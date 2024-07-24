The Lagos State Government has announced plans to construct 31 bus shelters along the Igando to Iyana-Iba axis as part of the upcoming Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) project package 3.

The project is aimed at improving public transportation infrastructure and enhancing the commuting experience for residents.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced this initiative during a Tuesday meeting with the Akesan community, including HRM Oba (Dr.) Nojeemden Abidemi Aberejo, his chiefs, business owners, and residents, led by Engr. Olufemi Fayombo, Deputy Director at LAMATA, to discuss the project’s potential impact, according to a statement on LAMATA’s X account.

Engr. Fayombo assured the community that the project would use only a few meters within the right of way. In addition to the 31 bus shelters and laybys, the project will include the development of a new bus terminal and depot at Iyana-Iba, and an upgrade to the existing bus terminal at Igando to better serve commuters.

“The project includes the installation of traffic signals, the construction of approximately 31 bus shelters and laybys along the Igando to Iyana-Iba axis, and the development of a new bus terminal and depot at Iyana-Iba. Additionally, the existing bus terminal at Igando will undergo a major upgrade to better serve the commuting public,” a portion of the statement read.

The statement also highlighted that the QBC will function as a feeder system to the Lagos Badagry Expressway BRT, the First/Last Mile (FLM) service from Igando, and the Blue Rail Line Phase II from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, ensuring seamless connectivity for passengers upon completion.

What you should know

The Quality Bus Corridor (QBC) projects, a key component of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan Project (LSTMPP), are designed to enhance bus movement with priority signals at laybys and intersections within existing road corridors.

Funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), three QBC projects are currently slated for implementation across Lagos State.

QBC Package 1 spans 8.7 kilometres from Yaba to Cele along the Oshodi-Apapa corridor, including terminals at Yaba, Ojuelegba, Lawanson, and Cele, and featuring 22 bus shelters.

QBC Package 2 extends from Iju Ishaga to Abule Egba, while QBC Package 3 covers the Iyana Iba to Igando route.

The Lagos State Government has emphasized its commitment to compensating those affected by the QBC projects.

The revalidation and valuation process for structures affected by the 8.7km QBC Package 1 project has already commenced, as earlier reported by Nairametrics.