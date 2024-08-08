The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has indefinitely suspended an officer who was filmed begging a traveler for financial assistance at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.

The suspension follows a viral video circulating on Nigerian social media, showing Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI 2), Okpravero C. Ufuoma, unknowingly captured by a traveler using camera-enabled eyeglasses, soliciting money while on duty.

In a statement released on Wednesday and signed by Comptroller General Kemi Nana Nandap, the NIS condemned the officer’s conduct as disgraceful and contrary to the ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing the integrity and professionalism of the Service.

“We wish to inform the public that the conduct of the officer, identified as Okpravero C. Ufuoma, an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI 2) at Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, does not reflect the values and ethics of professionalism upheld by the NIS.

“The NIS condemns this misconduct in the strongest terms, as it undermines the ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing our service standards. This disgraceful act is not representative of our commitment to hospitality, reception and courtesy,” the statement read in part.

It added, “As a result, the officer has been indefinitely suspended pending the outcome of disciplinary procedures, which are in the accordance with the law and Public Service Rules.”

The statement also noted that, to prevent incidents of begging by airport personnel and to facilitate smoother travel for all passengers, electronic gates (e-gates) are being installed at all five international airports in the country.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that eight electronic gates have been fully installed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

At Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, 21 electronic gates will be installed due to the high traffic volume, with some already operational in various terminals. For the international airports in Kano, Enugu, and Rivers States, the Federal Government plans to install four electronic gates at each location.

Cases of inappropriate actions by immigration personnel of the NIS are not confined to Nigeria alone. In response to rising complaints from Nigerians in London about an alleged additional $300 fee for expedited passport services at the Nigerian Embassy, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has addressed the issue.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has denied these allegations, stating that the official processing fees for acquiring a Nigerian passport abroad remain consistent without any additional charges.

However, an investigation by Nairametrics confirmed that Online Integrated Solutions (OIS), which provides passport services for Nigerians abroad on behalf of the Ministry of Interior, offers an optional expedited service for $300.

This service guarantees passport issuance within 48 hours for urgent applicants. The expedited service is available both online and at select centres, with the same document requirements and appointment booking procedures as the standard service.