Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has responded to mounting complaints from Nigerians in London regarding allegations of an additional $300 fee for expedited passport services at the Nigerian Embassy by announcing an immediate investigation into the matter.

He made this announcement via a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

Tunji-Ojo assured that following the investigation, corresponding actions will be taken soonest as the department strives for efficient service delivery in line with global best practices.

“My attention has been drawn to the complaints at the Nigerian Embassy in London regarding issues with passport applications.

“I have ordered an immediate investigation into the matters arising, and I assure you that corresponding actions will be taken soonest.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of all affected citizens as we strive towards an efficient service delivery in line with global best practices,” the Interior Minister’s tweet read.

In light of the allegations of an additional $300 fast-track passport fee at the Nigerian Embassy in London levelled against the Ministry of Interior, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued a statement denying these claims.

The statement, signed by the Service Public Relations Officer and released on Tuesday, emphasized that the official processing fees for acquiring a Nigerian passport abroad have remained consistent without any additional charges.

“Being the Service directly charged with the statutory responsibility of issuing Passports at home and abroad, the NIS can attest that the Official processing fees for the acquisition of Passports have been consistent without additional charges,” the statement read in part.

It further stated: “The Nigeria Immigration Service hereby debunks the derogatory news report as false, unfounded, and so should be disregarded in its entirety.”

The NIS also noted that the authorized fee for procuring a Nigerian international passport in the United Kingdom is $150 for a five-year validity period and $230 for a ten-year validity period, excluding bank charges.

Backstory

Contrary to the recent post on the X accounts of the NIS claiming that there are no additional charges for passport applications abroad, several Nigerians have reported that these claims are false, supported by shared images contradicting the NIS’s statements.

One such image displayed a slip titled “OIS Services Passport Services Acknowledgement Slip,” containing personal information for a Nigerian named “Orasanya Uyi Peter,” along with passport application and service details. The slip’s “Service Details” section clearly listed a $300 Premium Service Fee.

To verify this, Nairametrics conducted a brief online investigation and confirmed that OIS, or Online Integrated Solutions, provides passport services for Nigerians abroad on behalf of the Ministry of Interior.

On the OIS website, by selecting London in the “Track Visa Application” section, it was confirmed that the “Description of Passport Premium Service” page notes an optional expedited service costing $300.

This service ensures passport issuance within 48 hours for urgent applicants, available both online and at select centers, with the same document requirements and appointment booking necessary.