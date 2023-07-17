The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said that the agency will be collaborating with the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Certified Fraud Investigator of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) to establish a cybersecurity laboratory next year.

The Director General of the agency, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, disclosed this while receiving CIFCFIN’s President, Dr. Iliyasu Gashinbak, and his team at the NITDA headquarters.

According to him, the collaboration was necessary to promote digital forensics, reinvigorate the tech ecosystem, and mitigate cybercrimes in the digital space.

The Director-General said that perpetrators of cybercrimes invested well in research, information technology, and powerful tools to launch attacks, adding that taking proactive steps to counter them was non-negotiable.

Investment in cybersecurity lab

While noting that the agency has not done much in the area of cybersecurity despite its investments in other areas, Inuwa said:

“We invested in other technologies such as the Digital Fabrication Lab (FABLAB 1.0) and other labs around the country but we are yet to build a Cybersecurity Laboratory.

“ We already have in mind where it will be situated but we will need all relevant stakeholders to be part of it so that the design and implementation of the centre can be fast-tracked .

“NITDA’s investment in the project would be done from next year, the centre will not be named as Forensics Lab but will also incorporate Cybersecurity into its nomenclature to cover other important areas of interest,” he said.

The NITDA boss decried the dangerous impact cybercrime had on the economy of the country, organizations, and individuals, hence the need to build capacity for protection against unscrupulous elements.

He also said that some organizations do not take into cognizance the need to ensure cybersecurity while developing their digital services which had fueled attacks by internet fraudsters.

“We should always design or digitize with security in mind in whatever we do because that is the only way we can be safe.

“NITDA has been proactive in taking critical measures toward protecting cyberspace through creating awareness, capacity building , and infrastructure.

“Although we are doing our modest best in this regard, we know we cannot succeed in isolation, this explains why we welcome collaborations and work with key stakeholders and other Sovereign Nations to achieve the best result,” he said.

According to Inuwa, there have been different Cybersecurity training programs that have been held across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), adding that thousands of Nigerians have so far been trained both on the Cisco Academy and Coursera platforms.

Meanwhile, CIFCFIN’s President, Gashinbak, has appealed to NITDA for support with computers for the Nigerian College of Forensics and Fraud Investigators (NCFFI), technical assistance to deploy their combined e-portal and e-learning platforms as well as Postgraduate scheme and scholarship programs.

He said the institute would be committed to discharging its duties toward the success of the forged collaboration.