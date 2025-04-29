The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has officially launched the Startup Consultative Forum (SCF), highlighting the government’s renewed focus on advancing the Nigerian Startup Act (NSA).

The Nigerian Startup Act, signed into law in 2022, seeks to provide a legal framework for the country’s startup ecosystem.

This initiative aims to empower the country’s growing startup ecosystem by providing a platform for strategic collaboration and innovation.

About Startup Consultative Forum (SCF)

The SCF will act as a bridge for key players in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, bringing together a wide range of stakeholders, including labeled startups, verified Entrepreneurship Support Organisations, angel investors, and venture capitalists.

This consultative space is intended to drive strategic dialogue, problem-solving, and innovation to propel Nigeria’s digital economy forward, in line with the objectives outlined by the NSA.

NITDA Director-General Malam Kashifu Inuwa, represented by Mr. Emmanuel Edet, Acting Director of the Regulation and Compliance Department, reaffirmed the government’s pledge to place innovation at the heart of national development.

“The NSA of 2022 was never meant to be just another law on paper. It represents a new social compact, where startups are not merely participants but core architects of our economic future,” he said

Inuwa stressed that the forum was not only a response to the fast-evolving digital landscape but also a proactive measure to ensure that policies evolve alongside innovation.

“This forum will ensure that policy does not merely catch up with innovation but evolves alongside it, progressively enhancing the digital economic future of our country,” he stated.

NITDA’s preparatory efforts

Inuwa revealed that NITDA had already laid the groundwork for the forum through extensive nationwide awareness campaigns over the last eight months.

He highlighted the agency’s commitment to a governance model based on transparency and inclusion, where stakeholders are actively engaged before decisions are made. He added:

“The digital economy has evolved from a supporting role to a strategic driver of job creation, global competitiveness, and youth empowerment.”

According to Inuwa, the SCF will be central to identifying and addressing issues within the ecosystem, including regulatory barriers, investment challenges, and infrastructure gaps.

“The forum will play a critical role in identifying regulatory roadblocks, shaping better investment pathways, mapping infrastructure gaps, and pinpointing real opportunities for partnerships across sectors,” he noted.

A platform for collaboration

The forum is designed to be more than just a space for discussion. Mr. Oladejo Olawunmi, Director of IT Infrastructure Solutions, highlighted the importance of collaboration within the SCF.

He reiterated that the forum would help transform innovative ideas into actionable policies that drive real impact. Olawunmi commented:

“We remain committed to creating an environment where innovation can flourish.”

He called on all stakeholders to take responsibility and translate ideas into tangible outcomes that will benefit the entire ecosystem.

Pillars of economic growth

Ms. Victoria Fabunmi, National Coordinator of the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), pointed out that startups play a critical role in driving economic growth by creating jobs, fostering innovation, and addressing local challenges.

“The forum serves as a platform where these pillars can be strengthened, ensuring that the ecosystem functions cohesively. It is set up to solve challenges within the ecosystem by leveraging the NSA, with a feedback mechanism to ensure that discussions lead to implementation,” Fabunmi said.

She emphasized the SCF’s four core pillars of collaboration: funding, policy regulation, innovation, and global competitiveness.

What the SCF will achieve

The SCF is designed to help implement the objectives of the Nigerian Startup Act, including sharing information about eligible startups, offering updates on available incentives, and nominating representatives to the National Startup Council.

The forum’s members will include labeled startups, venture capitalists, incubators, accelerators, innovation hubs, and civil society organizations committed to advancing technology.

Certified startups will benefit from various incentives, including seed funding, regulatory support, and access to government programs aimed at fostering growth and competitiveness.