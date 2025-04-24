The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) will host its Startup Consultative Forum on April 28 in Abuja, bringing together startups, venture capitalists, and ecosystem enablers to nominate members for Nigeria’s Startup Council.

The announcement was made by Mrs. Hadiza Umar, Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations at NITDA, in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to Umar, the forum is a key step in boosting stakeholder involvement in Nigeria’s growing startup sector.

“The inaugural consultative forum represents a major milestone in deepening stakeholder engagement within Nigeria’s rapidly evolving startup landscape.”

She stated that the forum, being held under the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA), would bring together key players in the startup space to shape policies that encourage growth and innovation.

“The forum will serve as an interactive platform for startup founders, innovators, ecosystem enablers, and intermediaries to contribute meaningfully to national policies that foster growth, attract investment, and drive digital innovation,” she said.

Background

The Nigeria Startup Act was signed into law on October 19, 2022, to create a robust legal and institutional framework for the development of startups in Nigeria.

The Act provides for the establishment of the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship and introduces key incentives, such as a startup seed fund and simplified registration processes.

The implementation of the NSA is being led by NITDA in collaboration with various stakeholders across the technology and innovation space.

Focus on nominations for Startup Council

Umar noted that one of the primary objectives of the forum would be the nomination and selection of members to the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship (also referred to as the Startup Council).

“It will serve as the highest advisory body for the nation’s startup ecosystem.

“Decisions from this forum will form the foundation for inclusive policy development and amplify the voices of Nigeria’s tech and innovation community,” she explained.

Call for participation

NITDA is inviting all labelled startups, verified entrepreneurial and innovation support organisations, angel investors, venture capitalists, and other stakeholders to participate in the event.

“NITDA invites all labelled startups, verified entrepreneurial and innovation support organisations, angel investors, venture capitalists, and other relevant stakeholders to participate in the forum and take part in the nomination and voting process.

“Join us in shaping the future of digital innovation in Nigeria,” she said.

Umar urged stakeholders to collaborate with NITDA in building a startup ecosystem that reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of Nigeria.

She encouraged interested individuals and organisations to contact the agency via email at info@nitda.gov.ng, visit the website at https://nitda.gov.ng, or connect on social media using @nitdanigeria.