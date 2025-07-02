Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has announced bold steps to address electricity and clean energy shortages in Nigeria and across Africa.

Managing Director of Renaissance, Mr Tony Attah, made the remark in a statement issued by the company’s spokesperson, Mr Michael Adande, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

According to the statement, Attah spoke at the unveiling of the company’s brand during the ongoing 2025 Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week in Abuja.

Attah expressed concern over the data from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which revealed that 600 million Africans lack access to electricity, while 800 million lack access to clean energy.

He stressed that the reality demanded action, which had been the driving force behind Renaissance’s transformative initiatives.

“You can’t know that and not act; that is what the Renaissance is about, doing something transformative,” he stated.

The managing director said that the data represented a significant challenge and, at the same time, an opportunity for the company to offer a solution.

“Renaissance is more than a name. It is a declaration of a bold ambition.

“The company represents a new era of Nigerian-led energy leadership, a renewed commitment to excellence, and a platform for industrialisation that will translate into jobs, prosperity, and national growth,” he added.

Renaissance open to stakeholder collaboration

Attah said that Renaissance was open to collaborating with stakeholders across the energy sector to achieve its vision of becoming Africa’s leading energy company.

He stated that the company had prioritised collaboration over competition to sustainably ensure energy security and industrialisation.

“We will work with anyone, public or private, local or global, who shares our belief that Africa’s energy future must be built by Africans for Africans.

“Therefore, we begin this chapter with hope for a more inclusive, resilient, and impactful future,” he noted.

Attah highlighted that Renaissance had increased production to over 200,000 barrels per day since assuming operations in the new NNPC/Renaissance/TotalEnergies/AENR Joint Venture.

He further revealed that the company’s assets comprised 15 onshore and three shallow-water Oil Mining Leases (OMLs), along with Nigeria’s two largest crude export terminals – Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal and Forcados Oil Terminal.

“We have aligned with the Federal Government’s priorities of increasing production, deepening Nigerian content, and unlocking the full potential of the country’s energy sector,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Chairman of Renaissance, Dr Layi Fatona, and board members shared insights into the company’s early milestones and strategic direction.

Dignitaries at the event included the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, and Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Bashir Ojulari.

Others were the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Omatsola Ogbe, and other key government and industry leaders.

What you should know

Renaissance comprises a consortium of companies, including ND Western, Aradel Energy, First E&P, Waltersmith Petroleum, and International Partner, Petrolin Trading Limited.

In March, Renaissance acquired the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) Joint Venture, effectively bringing Shell’s onshore operations in Nigeria to an end.