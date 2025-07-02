Union Bank of Nigeria once again demonstrated its role as a progressive driver of sustainability and ESG in Africa by commemorating World Environment Day 2025 in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF).

Themed “Ending Plastic Pollution,” the symposium at Lekki Conservation Centre brought together stakeholders, environmental champions, and the public to confront the escalating threat of plastic waste.

Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Olufunmilola Aluko, underscored the bank’s holistic approach to sustainability:

“We see environmental stewardship as a collective responsibility. Through direct community engagement and practical solutions like recycling, Union Bank is committed to creating a lasting impact and inspiring positive change.”

Beyond the symposium, Union Bank extended its outreach to secondary schools across Lagos, donating recycling bins and educating students about the importance of recycling and environmental preservation. These initiatives form part of the bank’s UnionCares platform, which champions inclusivity, equity, and shared prosperity across Nigeria.

Union Bank’s sustainability leadership is also evident in its alignment with the United Nations SDGs. By integrating ethical business practices and innovative solutions, the bank continues to set the standard for responsible corporate citizenship in Africa.

As Union Bank drives forward with its “Simpler, Smarter Banking” promise, its commitment to environmental and social impact remains unwavering; empowering communities, protecting the planet, and building a sustainable future for generations to come.

Discover more about Union Bank’s sustainability journey at www.unionbankng.com