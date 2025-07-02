The Investment Society of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced this year’s edition of its ﬂagship student conference—The Colloquium 2025—set to drive conversations on the future of ﬁnance, technology, creativity, and sustainable development in Africa.

The event convenes on Thursday, July 3rd, 2025, at the Jelili Adebisi Omotola Hall (University of Lagos Multipurpose Hall), expecting to gather over 3,500 students, ﬁnance professionals, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators.

Despite Africa’s booming digital economy and youth population, the challenge remains: how do we effectively ﬁnance and integrate emerging innovations to build a truly inclusive future? The Colloquium 2025 tackles this head-on with its theme: “Financing the Future and Rethinking Capital: A Web of Disruptive Technologies, Creativity, and Sustainable Development in Africa.”

It is a bold call to reimagine capital beyond just money, embracing human ingenuity, environmental resources, social networks, and digital innovation.

At The Colloquium 2025, opportunities abound not just for learning but for action. Student entrepreneurs will get the chance to pitch their businesses to potential clients, partners, and investors, opening doors to meaningful support and collaboration. The event will also feature panel sessions, where students gain intellectual acumen to solve real-world business problems, brainstorm fresh solutions, and hone practical skills. There will also be a career fair for students to connect with employers, access job/internship opportunities, and receive career insights.

Register for The Colloquium 2025 here.

Last year’s edition featured keynote speeches from renowned industry leaders, including Ibukun Awosika and Oluwole Abegunde, Group Managing Director of Meristem Securities. Their insights inspired thousands, and this year promises to deliver even more, with a fresh lineup of thought