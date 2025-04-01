The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has entered into a strategic partnership with Afrovision Technologies Limited (Doballi), a Dubai-based AI-driven recruitment platform, to enhance job placements for Nigerian tech talents.

This collaboration addresses the persistent challenge of low employment rates among skilled professionals despite Nigeria’s growing digital ecosystem.

Many Nigerian professionals with high-demand digital skills struggle to secure jobs in the global market. The partnership between NITDA and Doballi aims to improve job placement rates by providing a structured process for accessing international remote employment opportunities.

Key aspects of the partnership

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines specific roles for both parties:

NITDA will provide a pipeline of trained and employable Nigerian tech professionals, ensuring their readiness for global job placements.

Doballi will connect these professionals with international enterprises seeking top-tier African talent while waiving the $150 onboarding assessment fee for Nigerian applicants.

Additionally, Doballi will provide an information pack detailing certification requirements and key industry demands.

The company will also facilitate cross-cultural training and create a specialised dashboard for NITDA to track talent progress, employer feedback, and foreign currency transactions in Nigeria’s banking system.

Stakeholders react to the partnership

Doballi’s Country Director, Mrs. Nneoma Ijei, expressed confidence in the collaboration, stating that it will boost remote employment opportunities and drive economic growth in Nigeria.

“As the world grapples with a growing demand for tech talents, Africa stands ready to lead, with Nigeria at the forefront. With its young, vibrant, and innovative workforce, the continent is poised to redefine the future of technology and drive global innovation,” Mrs. Ijei said.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, described the partnership as a significant step toward digital job sustainability, stating that it will provide valuable insights for social and economic policy decision-makers.

What you should know

The Nigerian government has implemented several initiatives to enhance skill development and create employment opportunities in the technology sector. Through NITDA, the government has launched programs such as the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) initiative, which aims to train three million Nigerians in digital and technical skills by 2027.

Additionally, NITDA has collaborated with the National Universities Commission to integrate emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cybersecurity into university curricula. The government has also approved the National Skills Framework to align education with industry needs, ensuring Nigerian graduates acquire practical and globally relevant skills.

Other government-backed initiatives, such as the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the National Social Investment Program (NSIP), provide technical training and entrepreneurship support to equip Nigerians with essential job-ready skills.