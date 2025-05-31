The Nigerian government said it is now working on deploying emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Blockchain, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) across Ministries, Agencies and Departments to improve governance.

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr. Dasuki Arabi, announced this during the 2025 ITGOV Conference organised by Tranter IT, in collaboration with global IT solutions leader ManageEngine.

As part of this plan, Arabi, who was represented at the event by the BPSR Director of Strategy, Innovation, and Research, Mr. Sulola Johnson, said the Bureau is now working with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to integrate Distributed Ledger Technologies into the operations of MDAs.

“The aim is simple but powerful: simplify routine tasks, secure sensitive data, and optimize resource allocation for more effective service delivery,” he said.

Past automation efforts

Arabi noted that over the past decade, the Nigerian government has made bold and strategic investments in automation across financial and administrative systems.

According to him, some of the prominent initiatives of the government in this regard include:

The Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS)

The Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS)

The Treasury Single Account (TSA)

The Bank Verification Number (BVN) integration into government systems

He added that these platforms have not only saved the government billions in leakages but have also improved transparency and governance across sectors.

“Yet, as global trends shift towards more integrated and intelligent automation, we must now deepen our focus.

“The Bureau has championed digital collaboration by facilitating the use of the NIMC database as a unified identity verification platform, and by supporting the integration of NIN into JAMB’s UTME registration process, both of which serve as models of how IT protocols can cut across agencies and streamline public services,” he said.

Investment in people

While noting that digital tools alone would not drive transformation, he said the government must invest in people, who would be the true enablers of innovation.

To that end, he said the Bureau would be training 500,000 public servants in digital literacy and emerging technologies, equipping them to manage and sustain the technologies for long-term impact.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, who was represented by his Technical Assistant, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, emphasized that digital transformation is no longer optional for Nigeria.

Drawing inspiration from global digital leaders such as Estonia, South Korea, and the UAE, he advocated for inclusive, data-driven governance powered by broadband, cloud adoption, analytics, and robust cybersecurity.

He further highlighted NITDA’s implementation of Digital Transformation Plans (DTPs) across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and its alignment with the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2.0 (SRAP 2023–2027) to modernize governance in Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, Executive Director of the Tranter Group, Melanie Ayoola, said the organisation’s goal of organizing the Conference was to identify areas where intelligent IT management can improve government performance and outcomes, adding that Tranter and ManageEngine are committed to supporting a digitally robust public sector.

Corroborating this, Country Manager for ManageEngine Nigeria and Head of West Africa Operations, Srinivasan Rajasekar, emphasized the pivotal role of digital infrastructure in improving governance.

While noting that digital transformation boosts transparency, operational efficiency, and citizen satisfaction, he said the organizations are in Nigeria to support this evolution.