Key Highlights

Key market indices were down by 1.94 percent in Tuesday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended negative.

Market breadth closed negative with 4 gainers relative to 28 losers.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1.94% to close at 51,952.99 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N569 billion to close at N28,300 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.69%. The stock market has advanced by 357.33 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed negative as CAVERTON led 4 gainers, and 28 losers topped by AIRTELAFRI at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,952.99 points

Previous ASI: 52,994.13 points

Percentage Day Change: 1.94%

Y-T-D: 0.69%

Market Cap: N28.300 trillion

Volume: 1.72 million

Value: N4.78 billion

Deals: 4,286

NGX Top ASI gainers

CAVERTON up + 8.25% to close at N 05

NAHCO up + 3.06% to close at N 10

TRANSCORP up + 2.19% to close at N1.40

STERLING NG up + 1.35% to close at N1.50

TRANSCOHOT up + 0.00% to close at N6.90

NGX Top ASI losers

AIRTELAFRI down – 10.00% to close at N1198.00

CHIPLC down – 9.09% to close at N0.60

ROYALEX down –09% to close at N0.60

MULTIVERSE down – 8.75% to close at N2.40

NEIMETH down – 8.28% to close at N1.33

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 1,553,851,363

ZENITH BANK– 44,457,462

UBA- 20,984,158

Top 3 by Value

TRANSCORP– N2,101,579,076

ZENITH BANK-N1,133,622,327

AIRTELAFRI– N348,845,620