Key Highlights
- Key market indices were down by 1.94 percent in Tuesday’s trading as the nation’s bourse again ended negative.
- The stock market closes bearish as the market capitalization declines by N569 billion
- Market breadth closed negative with 4 gainers relative to 28 losers.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.
The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 1.94% to close at 51,952.99 points.
In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N569 billion to close at N28,300 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 0.69%. The stock market has advanced by 357.33 basis points since the start of the year.
Market breadth closed negative as CAVERTON led 4 gainers, and 28 losers topped by AIRTELAFRI at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
- NGX ASI: 51,952.99 points
- Previous ASI: 52,994.13 points
- Percentage Day Change: 1.94%
- Y-T-D: 0.69%
- Market Cap: N28.300 trillion
- Volume: 1.72 million
- Value: N4.78 billion
- Deals: 4,286
NGX Top ASI gainers
- CAVERTON up + 8.25% to close at N 05
- NAHCO up + 3.06% to close at N 10
- TRANSCORP up + 2.19% to close at N1.40
- STERLING NG up + 1.35% to close at N1.50
- TRANSCOHOT up + 0.00% to close at N6.90
NGX Top ASI losers
- AIRTELAFRI down – 10.00% to close at N1198.00
- CHIPLC down – 9.09% to close at N0.60
- ROYALEX down –09% to close at N0.60
- MULTIVERSE down – 8.75% to close at N2.40
- NEIMETH down – 8.28% to close at N1.33
Top 3 by Volume
- TRANSCORP – 1,553,851,363
- ZENITH BANK– 44,457,462
- UBA- 20,984,158
Top 3 by Value
- TRANSCORP– N2,101,579,076
- ZENITH BANK-N1,133,622,327
- AIRTELAFRI– N348,845,620
