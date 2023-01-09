Today’s trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed with a gain of N256 billion in market capitalization.

The All Share Index (ASI) increased by 0.91% to close at 51,693.08 points. In the same vein, market breadth closed positive as THOMASWY led 18 gainers, with 16 losers topped by UBN at the end of today’s session.

As of the close of the market on Monday, the stock market value stood at N28.1 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 97.42 basis points or 0.72%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 51,693.08 points

Previous ASI: 51,222.34 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.91%

Y-T-D: 0.18%

Market Cap: N 28.155trillion

Volume: 229.2million

Value: N2.90billion

Deals: 3,900

NGX Top ASI gainers

THOMASWY up + 9.28% to close at N1.06

ABCTRANS up +8.00% to close at N 0.27

ROYALEX up + 5.88% to close at N1.08

AIRTELAFRI up + 5.16% to close at N1630.00

CHIPLC up + 5.00% to close at N0.63

NGX Top ASI losers

UBN down – 8.63% to close at N6.35

WEMABANK down – 8.21% to close at N3.58

AIICO down – 6.25% to close at N0.60

CAVERTON down – 4.95% to close at N 0.96

STANBIC down – 4.33% to close at N32.00

Top 3 by Volume

STERLNBANK – 85,177,667

UBA – 21,623,427

FBNH – 20,090,894

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI- N1,026,708,692

FBNH– N222,859,915

ZENITHBANK- N202,480,757