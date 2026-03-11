The Nigerian All-Share Index ended trading on March 11, 2026, slightly lower, down 0.09% to 195,898.5 points.

This reflects a 167.6-point drop from 196,066.1, causing the index to slip below the 196,000-point mark amid slower market activity.

Daily trading volume fell to 671 million shares, compared with 746 million shares in the previous session.

Wema Bank led market value with N2.7 billion worth of shares, while overall market capitalization edged down from N125.8 trillion across 58,792 deals to N125.7 trillion.

What the data is saying

Market sentiment remained bearish on March 11, 2026, with the year-to-date return slipping to 25.86% from 26% in the previous session.

Despite the broader decline, selective buying emerged, with NGX Group and Premier Paints gaining 10.00% and 9.92%, respectively.

On the downside, profit-taking weighed on Presco and UACN, which lost 10% and 9.97%, respectively.

In trading volume, Wema Bank led with 106.3 million shares, followed by Access Holdings (59.02 million) and Mutual Benefit (38.4 million), while Fortis Global (32.7 million) and Sterling (30.2 million) also saw notable activity.

By value, Wema Bank topped turnover at N2.7 billion, followed by Aradel (N2.08 billion), Dangote Cement (N1.9 billion), Zenith Bank (N1.7 billion), and MTN (N1.59 billion), showing where investor interest was focused.

Top 5 Gainers NGX Group — up 10.00% to N186.45

Premier Paints — up 9.92% to N19.40

Omatek — up 8.95% to N2.80

Caverton — up 8.55% to N5.85

Prestige Assurance — up 8.39% to N1.68 Top 5 Losers Presco — down 10.00% to N2,083.90

UACN — down 9.97% to N104.25

Morison — down 9.94% to N10.87

Living Trust Mortgage Bank — down 9.91% to N4.82

SCOA — down 9.86% to N25.15

SWOOTs Performance

Among the SWOOTs—stocks valued above N1 trillion—performance was mixed during the session.

On the downside, International Breweries fell 2%, Nigerian Breweries slipped 1.39%, and Dangote Cement dropped 0.61%.

On the gainers’ side, BUA Cement rose 4.44%, Wema Bank added 0.2%, and Lafarge gained 1.7%.

FUGAZ Performance

FUGAZ’s stock performance was mixed as well.

UBA fell 0.75%, while Zenith Bank dropped 0.16%.

On the flip side, GTCO gained 0.85%, while Access Holdings and First Holdco remained flat.

What you should know

The market decline could continue if large-cap stocks keep retracing.

A renewed wave of buying at major counters may push the index back toward a bullish trend.

Technically, the Nigerian Exchange is currently overbought, signaling potential caution for investors.