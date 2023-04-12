Key highlight

The University of Limassol in Cyprus is positioning itself as an international institution, with an increased number of international students, according to reports.

The current institution, the Cyprus International Institute of Management, will be integrated into the newly-branded University of Limassol as the CIIM business school.

The goal is to launch the new, larger university with a more “international strategy,” which will include a tech and innovation school as well as an economics and finance school.

What they said

“There are 11 universities here in Cyprus, and with only a million people – it’s a small market,” said Theodore Panayotou, a Director at the Institute.

“In order to continue to be competitive today, you have to be international and face that global competition. This is the only field to play,” Panayotou continued.

The University of Limassol plans to start classes in the autumn in subjects like business management, economics and finance, and information technology, with at least a quarter of the student body being international.

The goal, according to Panayotou, is to increase that number each year, with a third being international in the second year and a half by the third.

Schools of law, social sciences, and health sciences will be added later. While the new institution’s ambitions are very much international, it will also seek to establish long-term ties with the local community.

Panayotou sees the university which is in the south of Cyprus as completely different to the rest of the country, because of its international appeal. This is because tourists are attracted every year, and more and more big businesses are setting up shops in the city.

“We definitely want to be grounded in the market here because there are many opportunities for internships for our students, where they can create good relationships with tech companies, financial companies and shipping companies, for example,” Panayotou said.

About CIIM

The Cyprus International Institute of Management (CIIM) has produced numerous international graduates, some of which, have become ambassadors and taken senior positions in government ministries.

The institute plans to build a new main campus on the outskirts of Limassol, due to be completed in 2026, and the CIIM’s current campus will be used for classes for the time being. In the first year, up to 200 undergraduate students and 150 graduate students are expected, in addition to the 250 graduate students who will transfer from the current CIIM programs.

An additional 50 graduate students are expected for the January intake.

According to Panayotou, “We want sustainable growth that does not harm but enhances the student experience”.

One challenge that exists, however, is the lack of work opportunities available for non-EU international students after their studies is the lack of post-study work opportunities.

Albeit, the country currently offers students work of up to 20 hours per week during their studies.

What this means for Nigerian students

Non-EU students including Nigerians will not be able to get post-study work visas due to Cyprus’ current rules.

Needless to say, there may be opportunities that would be gained through the knowledge, contacts, and relationships with companies in fintech, shipping, tourism, and other doors of opportunities open to Europe.