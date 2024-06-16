The federal government has announced that it has secured commitments from several corporate bodies in the private sector to soon begin refurbishing the arrival and departure areas of Wing D at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos State.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this during an interview with Otega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, as shown on the official YouTube page of the State House of Nigeria.

What the Minister is saying

Keyamo noted that while significant infrastructure projects cannot be expected within just a year due to their substantial financial requirements, one of the Ministry’s short-term focuses is to collaborate with private companies to provide essential upgrades to airport facilities across the country.

The Aviation Minister also highlighted that this refurbishment initiative will be done in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, aiming to achieve similar modernization to the arrival area at Wing E, as done by Shell.

“We have changed the arrival area of MMIA Wing E. “Shell came in and did a lot for use there. That’s a beautiful entrance into Nigeria. “We are talking to one of two corporate bodies. “They are just about to start their own on Wing D, departure and arrival,” Keyamo stated.

He further mentioned that the private corporate bodies will also refurbish the departure area of Wing E, alongside the arrival and departure areas of Wing D, at MMIA in Lagos.

Keyamo noted that while the modernization of these airport wings will proceed in the short term, the long-term plan includes a complete reconstruction of most airports across the country to align with international standards.

More insight

In addition to the planned refurbishments of airport facilities supported by the private sector, Keyamo also emphasized the need to improve the attitudes of airport officials to enhance the customer experience for the flying public.

The Aviation Minister stated that the conduct of the civil servants at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), who manage the airports across the country, is not currently aligned with delivering their best.

He mentioned an ongoing initiative aimed at changing the mentality of these officials to be more customer-friendly and to ensure they provide better services to the flying public.

Keyamo noted that with a shift in the mindset of these civil servants, combined with the collaboration between the federal government and the private sector, these efforts will significantly enhance the overall customer experience for the flying public.

What you should know

The arrival area of Wing E at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos is the first of several planned refurbishments of airport facilities, and its completion marks a significant milestone. Shell was responsible for the refurbishment of this area.

The project aimed to streamline the arrival process and provide a smoother experience for passengers, especially the elderly and those with mobility challenges.

The newly upgraded Wing E arrival unit was inaugurated in December 2023 by the Minister of Interior, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and has been open to the public for months now.