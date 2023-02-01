The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.49% to close at 53,499.68 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N142 billion to close at N29.139 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 3.69%. The stock market has advanced by 1,904.02 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed flat as SEPLAT led 20 gainers, and 20 losers topped by GUINNESS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 53,499.68 points

Previous ASI: 53,238.67 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.49%

Y-T-D: 3.69%

Market Cap: N29.139trillion

Volume: 200.3 million

Value: N5.52 billion

Deals: 3,716

NGX Top ASI gainers

SEPLAT up + 10.00% to close at N1210.00

IMG up + 10.00% to close at N7.70

NNFM up + 9.46% to close at N8.10

INTENEGINS up + 9.33% to close at N0.82

NAHCO up + 9.26% to close at N8.85

NGX Top ASI losers

GUINNESS down – 10.00% to close at N63.00

ARDOVA down – 9.95% to close at N17.20

ACADEMY down – 9.85% to close at N1.19

RTBRISCOE down – 9.68% to close at N0.28

CORNERST down – 8.33% to close at N0.55

Top 3 by Volume

UNIVINSURE–57,785,495

GTCO –16,607,443

UBA–11,152,052

Top 3 by Value

GEREGU – N1,635,922,331

AIRTELAFRI – N1,337,151,283

NESTLE – N 557,860,038