The Nigerian equities market delivered an outstanding performance in February 2026, advancing 16.60% to close at a record 192,826.8 points and firmly crossing the 190,000 milestone.

The rally was fueled not just by price gains but also by strong trading in the month, with total volume surging past 21 billion shares, above January’s 15 billion.

Meanwhile, the market’s value climbed further, with capitalisation rising to N123.7 trillion as of the last trading day of the month, up from N106.1 trillion recorded at the close of January 2026.

With this performance, the market extended its winning streak to three consecutive positive months since November 2025, when it recorded a 6.88% decline.

This represents the strongest monthly advance since January 2024’s remarkable 35.28% surge, fueled by impressive performances across several listed stocks that lifted the index to its new high.

Here are the top 10 performers.