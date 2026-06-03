The Nigerian equities market extended its bearish run on Wednesday as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 1.44% to close at 243,132.61 points, wiping N2.28 trillion off investors’ wealth and dragging market capitalization down to N155.94 trillion.

The Nigerian equities market extended its bearish run on Wednesday as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 1.44% to close at 243,132.61 points, wiping N2.28 trillion off investors’ wealth and dragging market capitalization down to N155.94 trillion.

Trading data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that the market recorded its third consecutive loss, as heavy selloffs in large-cap stocks including MTN Nigeria, Lafarge Africa, First HoldCo, and NGX Group weighed significantly on investor sentiment.

The decline moderated the market’s year-to-date return to 56.24% from 58.53% recorded in the previous session, while market breadth remained firmly negative with 43 decliners outperforming 15 gainers.

Despite the bearish performance, trading activity strengthened considerably, reflecting sustained market participation as investors repositioned their portfolios amid ongoing profit-taking.

What the data is saying:

Investor sentiment remained weak throughout the session as losses across major sectors overshadowed gains recorded in selected banking and insurance counters. Highlight of Wednesday’s trading shows:

All-Share Index: 243,132.61 points, down 1.44%

Market Capitalisation: N155.94 trillion, down N2.28 trillion

Volume Traded: 922.97 million shares, up 28.41%

Value Traded: N42.27 billion, up 44.25%

Deals: 69,332 transactions, down 3.28%

Year-to-date Return: 56.24%

Top 5 Gainers

Abbey Mortgage Bank — up 9.93% to N7.75

International Energy Insurance — up 9.89% to N6.00

Tripple Gee & Company — up 9.80% to N4.37

Universal Insurance — up 8.91% to N1.10

Royal Exchange — up 7.14% to N1.50

Top 5 Losers

Lafarge Africa — down 9.97% to N307.90

John Holt — down 9.80% to N13.80

Learn Africa — down 9.80% to N11.50

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings — down 8.84% to N6.19

NEM Insurance — down 8.81% to N30.00

Lafarge Africa led the losers’ chart after shedding 9.97% to close at N307.90, while John Holt and Learn Africa also recorded near-maximum declines of 9.80% each. Consolidated Hallmark Holdings and NEM Insurance completed the top five laggards.

On the gainers’ table, Abbey Mortgage Bank recorded the strongest advance, rising 9.93%, followed closely by International Energy Insurance, Tripple Gee & Company, Universal Insurance, and Royal Exchange.

Sectoral performance was broadly negative. Insurance stocks led losses with a 2.76% decline, followed by Banking (-1.53%), Industrial Goods (-1.55%), Consumer Goods (-0.28%), and Oil & Gas (-0.05%). The Commodity Index closed flat.

More insights:

The market downturn was primarily driven by aggressive selloffs in heavyweight counters.

MTN Nigeria declined 6.95% to close at N763.00 despite emerging as the most valuable stock traded during the session, accounting for N17.61 billion worth of transactions. First HoldCo fell 6.80%, while NGX Group lost 7.71%.

The Industrial Goods Index’s 1.55% decline reflected the significant impact of Lafarge Africa’s near-10% loss, while weakness across major banking names contributed to the Banking Index’s decline.

Market activity, however, remained robust. Total traded volume climbed to 922.97 million shares, driven largely by activity in Sterling Financial Holdings, which led the volume chart with 264.59 million shares exchanged.

The increase in both trading volume and turnover suggests that institutional and high-net-worth investors remained active despite the market selloff, with investors continuing to rotate positions amid heightened profit-taking.

Financial Services remained the most active sector by volume, accounting for over 629 million shares traded, while the ICT sector dominated value traded with N17.81 billion, largely supported by MTN Nigeria transactions.

What you should know:

Wednesday’s decline extends the market’s recent correction phase after the NGX All-Share Index climbed to a historic peak of 252,508 points in May 2026.

The benchmark index has now lost more than 9,300 points from its all-time high as profit-taking intensifies across major blue-chip stocks.

Market capitalisation has declined from recent highs above N160 trillion to N155.94 trillion, resulting in over N4 trillion in cumulative losses over successive sessions.

Despite the pullback, the market’s year-to-date return of 56.24% remains one of the strongest performances among major global equity markets in 2026.

Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas remain the strongest-performing sectors on a year-to-date basis, posting gains of 104.19% and 123.24% respectively.

Analysts expect market sentiment to remain cautious in the near term as investors continue to lock in profits following the market’s strong rally earlier in the year, although bargain hunting may emerge in fundamentally strong counters.