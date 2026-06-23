Overview

These Post‑Paid Guidelines outline the rules, expectations, and responsibilities for advertisers, creators, and partners who publish sponsored or paid content on our platform (NM Partners or Users). All NM Partners or Users must comply with these guidelines to ensure transparency, quality, and trust across our community.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for post‑paid publishing, users must:

Maintain an active account in good standing.

Provide valid contact and billing information.

Agree to all platform terms, including content and advertising policies.

Demonstrate consistent adherence to community standards.

Content Standards

All post‑paid content must:

Be original, accurate, and non‑misleading.

Comply with local and international advertising laws.

Avoid prohibited categories such as hate speech, illegal products, explicit content, or political misinformation.

Clearly disclose sponsorships or paid partnerships using approved labels (e.g., Sponsored, Paid Partnership).

Content that violates these standards shall be removed without notice.

Payment Terms

Post‑paid billing cycles run weekly or monthly, depending on the User’s plan.

Invoices must be settled within the specified payment window.

Late payments may incur penalties or account suspension.

Nairametrics reserves the right to require prepayment for users with repeated late payments.

Performance Metrics

Users will receive analytics reports including:

Impressions

Engagement (likes, comments, shares)

Click‑through rates

Audience demographics (where applicable)

Metrics are provided for transparency but do not guarantee specific performance outcomes.

Review & Approval Process

All paid content is subject to review before or after publication. Nairametrics as the sole discretion to:

Request edits for compliance.

Reject contents that violates guidelines.

Remove contents that receives complaints or regulatory concerns.

Refund & Dispute Policy

Refunds are only issued under the following conditions:

Duplicate billing errors.

Proven technical issues that prevented content delivery.

Unauthorized account activity.

Disputes must be submitted within 7 days of invoice issuance.

User Responsibilities

Advertisers and creators must:

Ensure accuracy of claims made in their content.

Respect intellectual property rights.

Avoid deceptive practices such as clickbait or false endorsements.

Monitor audience feedback and respond responsibly.

Nairametrics’ Rights

Nairametrics reserves the right to:

Modify these guidelines at any time.

Suspend or terminate accounts that violate policies.

Withhold publication of content pending verification.

Report unlawful activity to relevant authorities.