Key Highlights

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst interests and sell-offs as bears regain dominance, driving down the broad market.

Market Capitalization declined by N99 billion to close at N29,543 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.11%.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 0.33% to close at 54,232.34 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N99 billion to close at N29,543 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 5.11%. The stock market has advanced by 2,636.68 basis points since the start of the year.

Market breadth closed positive as LASACO led 20 gainers, and 14 losers topped by CWG at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 54,232.34 points

Previous ASI: 54,413.21 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.33%

Y-T-D: 5.11%

Market Cap: N29,543 trillion

Volume: 557.9 million

Value: N3.6 billion

Deals: 3,943

NGX Top ASI gainers

LASACO up + 10.00% to close at N1.10

IKEJAHOTEL up + 9.91% to close at N1.22

CHIPLC up + 9.68% to close at N0.68

UACN up + 9.14% to close at N9.55

NNFM up + 8.64% to close at N11.95

NGX Top ASI losers

CWG down – 9.38% to close at N0.87

CAVERTON down – 9.35% to close at N0.97

TRANSCORP down –33% to close at N1.39

UCAP down – 3.45% to close at N11.20

CUTIX down – 2.61% to close at N2.24

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP –287,681,866

FIDELITYBK–86,398,117

UBA –38,997,215

Top 3 by Value

NGXGROUP– N685,065,631

AIRTELAFRI-N492,093,465

FIDELITYBK– N450,902,616