Best performing Money Market Funds in Nigeria as of June 2026

Nigeria's money market fund segment expanded to a net asset value (NAV) of N5.97 trillion as of June 26, 2026, up 2.26% from N5.84 trillion recorded in May.

Nigeria’s money market fund segment expanded to a net asset value (NAV) of N5.97 trillion as of June 26, 2026, up 2.26% from N5.84 trillion recorded in May.

Data compiled by the Nairametrics Research team from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed that the segment still comprises 47 funds, accounting for 65.52% of Nigeria’s total mutual fund assets.

Investor demand for safe and stable returns continues to shape the market, with capital flowing steadily into instruments that prioritize preservation and reliability.

Money market funds, which focus on short-term, high-quality securities, remain a favored choice for both retail and institutional investors seeking liquidity while earning competitive returns.

Interest in the segment has grown further as attractive yields persist in the fixed-income space, encouraging investors to maintain liquidity while benefiting from favorable short-term gains.

What the data is saying

Money market funds continue to draw strong participation from both retail and institutional investors, highlighting their appeal as stable, liquid, and low-risk investment vehicles.

The segment now serves 800,050 unitholders, an additional 28,785 unitholders or a 3.73% increase from May, reinforcing its role as a key entry point into Nigeria’s capital market.

Despite the size of the segment, the top 10 performing money market funds collectively manage N188.64 billion, representing just 3.16% of total money market fund assets and 2.07% of the overall mutual fund industry.

Below are the Top 10 performing money market funds by YTD yield:

Rankings are based on SEC-reported year-to-date yields as of June 26, 2026.

10. CardinalStone Money Market Fund (18.25%)

Rounding out the top ten, the CardinalStone Money Market Fund, managed by CardinalStone Asset Management Limited, delivered a YTD yield of 18.25%, slipping one place from the ninth place in May.

The fund, launched in October 2024, is part of the CardinalStone Asset Management platform, and it manages N30.55 billion in assets, serves 2,059 unitholders, and has a unit price of N1.00, providing a low-risk investment vehicle for both retail and institutional investors.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N912,500 in returns by June 26, 2026, bringing their total to N5.91 million.

9. Zedcrest Money Market Fund (18.68%)

The Zedcrest Money Market Fund, managed by Zedcrest Investment Managers Limited, posted a YTD yield of 18.68%, making an entry into the top 10 in June after being absent from the May ranking.

The fund is part of Zedcrest Group, led by Group Chief Executive Officer Adedayo Amzat. It manages N19.23 billion in assets, serves 8,473 unitholders, and has a unit price of N1.00.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N934,000 in returns by June 26, 2026, bringing their total to N5.93 million.

8. Greenwich Plus Money Market Fund (18.81%)

The Greenwich Plus Money Market Fund, managed by Greenwich Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD yield of 18.81%, retaining its eighth position from May.

The fund is part of Greenwich Merchant Bank Group, led by Group Chief Executive Officer Benson Ogundeji. It manages N13.55 billion in assets and serves 1,112 unitholders, with units priced at N100.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N940,500 in returns by June 26, 2026, bringing their total to N5.94 million.

7. Page Money Market Fund (19.00%)

The Page Money Market Fund, managed by Page Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD yield of 19.00%, slipping one place from sixth in May.

The fund, launched in 2018, is part of Page Asset Management Limited, led by Group Chief Executive Officer Toyin Akinde. It manages N2.12 billion in assets and serves 291 unitholders, with units priced at N1.00.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N950,000 in returns by June 26, 2026, bringing their total to N5.95 million.

6. Trustbanc Money Market Fund (19.40%)

The Trustbanc Money Market Fund, managed by Trustbanc Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD yield of 19.40%, rising one place from seventh in May.

The fund is owned by Trustbanc Group, led by Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Abubakar Jimoh. It manages N18.16 billion in assets and serves 978 unitholders, with units priced at N1.00.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N970,000 in returns by June 26, 2026, bringing their total to N5.97 million.

5. DLM Money Market Fund (19.68%)

The DLM Money Market Fund, managed by DLM Asset Management Limited, ranks fifth with a YTD yield of 19.68%, dropping two places from third in May.

The fund is part of DLM Capital Group, led by Group Chief Executive Officer Sonnie Ayere. It manages N1.85 billion in assets and serves 191 unitholders, with units priced at N1,000.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N984,000 in returns by June 26, 2026, bringing their total to N5.98 million.

4. STL Money Market Fund (19.70%)

Coming in fourth is the STL Money Market Fund, managed by STL Asset Management Limited, with a YTD yield of 19.70%, retaining its fourth position from May.

The fund, launched in 2024, is backed by STL Trustees Limited, led by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Funmi Ekundayo. It manages N16.24 billion in assets and serves 1,790 unitholders, with units priced at N100.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N985,000 in returns by June 26, 2026, bringing their total to N5.99 million.

3. First Ally Money Market Fund (20.01%)

The First Ally Money Market Fund, managed by First Ally Asset Management Limited, ranks third with a YTD yield of 20.01%, returning to the top 10 in June after dropping out of the ranking in May, having last featured in April.

The fund is part of the First Ally Capital ecosystem. First Ally Capital is led by Chief Executive Officer Olumayowa Ogunwemimo. It manages N8.64 billion in assets and serves 2,514 unitholders, with units priced at N1.00.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N1,000,500 in returns by June 26, 2026, bringing their total to N6.00 million.

2. RT Briscoe Savings & Investment Fund (20.30%)

The RT Briscoe Savings & Investment Fund, managed by DLM Asset Management Limited, recorded a YTD yield of 20.30%, slipping one place from the top spot it held in May.

The fund, launched in 2024, is backed by RT Briscoe Nigeria Plc, led by Group Managing Director Seyi Onajide. It manages N454.84 million in assets and serves 41 unitholders, with units priced at N1,000.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N1,015,000 in returns by June 26, 2026, bringing their total to N6.02 million.

1. Coronation Money Market Fund (20.54%)

Leading the ranking is the Coronation Money Market Fund, managed by Coronation Asset Management Limited, with a YTD yield of 20.54%, climbing one place from second in May to claim the top spot in June.

The fund sits within Coronation Asset Management, under the leadership of Managing Director Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede. It manages N77.84 billion in assets across 18,582 unitholders at a unit price of N1.00, making it the largest fund in this ranking by assets under management and the most widely held among the top 10.

An investor who placed N5 million in this fund at the start of the year would have earned approximately N1,027,000 in returns by June 26, 2026, bringing their total to N6.03 million.

What you should know

According to an earlier article published by Nairametrics on money market fund performance in May 2026, several key trends defined the structure and behaviour of the category.

The money market fund category was the largest segment within Nigeria’s mutual fund industry, with 47 funds managing a combined N5.84 trillion, accounting for 64.75% of total industry assets.

The segment served 771,265 unitholders, reinforcing its role as a primary entry point for retail and institutional investors into the capital market.

Despite its size, the segment remained highly fragmented. The top 10 performing funds collectively accounted for just N255.82 billion, representing 4.38% of the money market category and 2.84% of total mutual fund assets, indicating that assets were widely distributed across numerous funds.

The top three funds in May, the RT Briscoe Money Market Fund, the Coronation Money Market Fund, and the DLM Money Market Fund, delivered YTD yields of 20.87%, 20.15%, and 20.12% respectively, with Coronation climbing to lead the ranking in June with a YTD yield of 20.54%.